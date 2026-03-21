Deepika Padukone goes regal in stunning suit and jewellery to attend a concert with Ranveer Singh's mom and sister

For the occasion, Deepika slipped into a regal suit set in red, gold, and black. She tied her hair into a bun and accessorised the ensemble with minimal yet striking jewels. Let's decode her ensemble.

Deepika Padukone attended sitarist and music composer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s star-studded show in Mumbai on March 20. She arrived at the concert with her family, including her actor-husband Ranveer Singh's sister, Ritika Bhavnani, and mother, Anju Bhavnani. However, Ranveer did not attend the event.

According to the Instagram page Bollywood Women Closet, Deepika's suit set is from the shelves of the Delhi-based designer label Heena Kochhar. The ensemble is from the label's Gulzar couture collection. Celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia styled Deepika in the outfit. She chose juttis from Needledust, an artisanal potli bag from Meera Mahadevia, and statement jewels from the celeb-favourite label Hanut to accessorise the ensemble.

The suit set features a short tunic-style kurta with a round neckline, front-bust button closures, full-length bell sleeves, and a relaxed, flared silhouette. The gota patti embroidery, intricate zari work, red-and-blue floral print inspired by florals, and embroidered sleeves rounded out the top's design elements.

Deepika wore the kurta with matching pants, decked in golden zari work, gota work along the borders, a cinched hem, striped red-and-blue embroidery, and a relaxed design. She rounded off the look by draping a chiffon dupatta on her shoulder. It has gota work, zari embroidery, and applique patterns.