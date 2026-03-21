Deepika Padukone goes regal in stunning suit and jewellery to attend a concert with Ranveer Singh's mom and sister
At Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's concert, Deepika Padukone, accompanied by family, showcased a stunning outfit from Heena Kochhar and gorgeous jewels.
Deepika Padukone attended sitarist and music composer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s star-studded show in Mumbai on March 20. She arrived at the concert with her family, including her actor-husband Ranveer Singh's sister, Ritika Bhavnani, and mother, Anju Bhavnani. However, Ranveer did not attend the event.
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For the occasion, Deepika slipped into a regal suit set in red, gold, and black. She tied her hair into a bun and accessorised the ensemble with minimal yet striking jewels. Let's decode her ensemble.
What did Deepika Padukone wear?
According to the Instagram page Bollywood Women Closet, Deepika's suit set is from the shelves of the Delhi-based designer label Heena Kochhar. The ensemble is from the label's Gulzar couture collection. Celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia styled Deepika in the outfit. She chose juttis from Needledust, an artisanal potli bag from Meera Mahadevia, and statement jewels from the celeb-favourite label Hanut to accessorise the ensemble.
The suit set features a short tunic-style kurta with a round neckline, front-bust button closures, full-length bell sleeves, and a relaxed, flared silhouette. The gota patti embroidery, intricate zari work, red-and-blue floral print inspired by florals, and embroidered sleeves rounded out the top's design elements.
Deepika wore the kurta with matching pants, decked in golden zari work, gota work along the borders, a cinched hem, striped red-and-blue embroidery, and a relaxed design. She rounded off the look by draping a chiffon dupatta on her shoulder. It has gota work, zari embroidery, and applique patterns.
The accessories
To further beautify her regal ensemble, Deepika chose stylish accessories. She wore juttis decked with golden embroidery, dangling earrings adorned with flower-shaped crystals, and a statement ring adorned with a massive centrestone. She also carried a top-handle potli bag to round off the styling.
Meanwhile, for her tresses, she tied them in a twisted, messy bun, and for the makeup, she went with her signature look featuring soft, smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, a light stroke of liner, mascara-coated lashes, a dainty black bindi, feathered brows, glossy nude pink lip shade, blush-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter.
About Deepika Padukone
On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King. The film is scheduled for a December 2026 release. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the project boasts a star‑studded ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from King, Deepika is also part of director Atlee’s ambitious big-budget project opposite Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22XA6.
Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in November 2018 in an intimate wedding in Lake Como, Italy, welcomed their baby girl on September 8, 2024.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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