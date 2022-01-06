Tara Sutaria turns desi princess in stunning white lehenga for new pics, don't miss Arjun Kapoor's epic comment

Actor Tara Sutaria gave her fans a desi Princess moment on Wednesday by sharing stunning pictures from a recent photoshoot. The star turned royalty in an elegant and traditional lehenga set that embraced the winter whites and wedding fashion aesthetics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tara Sutaria posted images from the photoshoot with her 7 million Instagram followers on January 5. She had captioned it, "Winter whites & weddings [sparkle and white heart emoji]." The lehenga set is from the shelves of ace couturier Falguni Shane Peacock, and celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio styled the star's look.

Take a look at her photos here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tara wore a pristine all-white lehenga set for the photoshoot. It features a full-sleeved blouse with sheer panels, intricate embroidery, beaded embellishments on the hem, and a plunging V neckline. The bare-back detail on the choli came together with a dori adorned with tassels.

ALSO READ | Tara Sutaria with Aadar Jain looks captivating in ₹3k strapless white dress

The Tadap actor wore the backless choli with a heavily embroidered lehenga featuring a detailed ghera, floor-grazing hem and intricate floral embroidery reminiscent of Falguni Shane Peacock's signature design aesthetic.

Tara Sutaria in white lehenga. (Instagram/@tarasutaria)

A zari dupatta carrying triangle-shaped sequinned patti borders, draped on her shoulder, completed Tara's ensemble. She chose matching jewels to elevate the regal attire, including layered jhumkis and diamond and emerald adorned rings.

A centre-parted sleek bun decorated with a white gajra completed Tara's hairdo. For glam, the actor chose glossy mauve lip shade, shimmery pink eye shadow, kohl-clad eyes, sleek winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows, dainty bindi and sharp contour.

ALSO READ | Tadap star Tara Sutaria dolls up for Ganga aarti in ₹31k gold zari kurta set

Tara's photos garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Many celebrities also reacted to her post. However, it is Arjun Kapoor's comment that takes the cake. "3rd picture is a casual stroll checking the buffet while being coy...," Arjun wrote. He co-stars with Tara in Ek Villain 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Look at a few comments:

Comments on Tara Sutaria's post.

Meanwhile, Tara was last seen in Tadap, also starring Ahan Shetty. The film, directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON