Tara Sutaria in white corset-pants set and combat boots drops a smoking hot look, see pics inside

Actor Tara Sutaria is busy promoting her upcoming film Tadap, co-starring Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, with full fashion gusto. The star donned some impressive looks in the past few days while promoting the film, and each has been equally swoon-worthy. Now, she is making us go weak in the knees with an all-white corset and pants set, channelling Lara Croft-inspired vibes.

Tara and celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio took to Instagram on Friday evening to share several pictures of the Tadap star. The star looked smoking hot while flaunting her chic ensemble in the photoshoot. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Polite Society.

The highlight of Tara's look was probably her teased and super silky long curly tresses, which elevated her stunning Lara Croft-esque ensemble. Apart from that, she chose minimal accessories allowing her ensemble to be the hero. Keep scrolling to see the look and how she styled it.

ALSO READ | Tara Sutaria, in mini dress, looks like she walked out of a vintage shoot

Tara's ensemble features a strapless corset with figure-sculpting boning on the bodice and black ties to cinch it on the front. It came with reversed sweetheart neckline and back ties. In the end, a pair of matching white trousers with wide legs and a high waist rounded off the ensemble.

Tara teamed her all-white look with ankle-length black heeled combat boots with lace-up details. Her accessories with the outfit included vintage cat-eye sunglasses, sleek rings and textured clay hoop earrings.

Side parted curly locks, shimmery eye shadow, winged eyeliner, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and mascara-laden lashes rounded off the glam.

This is not the first time Tara has impressed us with her Tadap promotional looks. Take a look at some of them here:

Meanwhile, Tadap will be released in theatres on December 3 this year. The film marks Ahan Shetty's Bollywood debut. It has been directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100.

