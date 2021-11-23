Tara Sutaria raises the hotness quotient during Tadap promotions in a 4.8K bralette

Tara Sutaria is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Tadap. The actor is currently busy promoting the film in full swing and snippets from her promotion diaries are often finding their way on her Instagram profile. Tara Sutaria is making newer statements in fashion on a daily basis, with the outfits that she is decking up in while stepping out for the promotions of Tadap.

On Tuesday, Tara drove our midweek blues far away with a set of pictures of herself from the promotion diaries on Monday. Tara, for Monday, played muse to the designer house Basque and decked up in a stunning monochrome co-ord set. Tara chose to go all casual in a white bralette and a pair of black trousers.

The halter neck bralette came with a flattering gathered detailing in the middle and a back-tie detail. Tara posed for multiple pictures in this attire and raised the hotness quotient on Instagram. "Yesterday," she accompanied her pictures with these words. Take a look at her pictures here:

Tara accessorised her look for her day out in the sun with tinted shades. She added statement gold earrings and a gold bracelet to her attire, designed by Kering. Styled by fashion stylist Meagan Concessio, Tara left her long coloured tresses open in wavy curls around her shoulders with a middle part.

Assisted by hair stylist Zoey Quinney and makeup artist Shraddha Inder Mehta, Tara opted for a casual makeup look with her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, back kohl, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Tara posed for pictures in an indoor setup. The bralette worn by Tara is priced at ₹4800 in Basque's official website. The bralette worn by Tara is priced at ₹4800 in Basque's official website.(https://www.basque.co.in/)

Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap is a romantic action drama starring Tara and Ahan Shetty in the lead roles. The film traces the life of two lovers who are constantly threatened by unforeseen circumstances. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati in pivotal roles.

