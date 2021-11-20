Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Tara Sutaria stuns at Tadap promo in 21k one-shoulder burnt orange mini dress
Tara Sutaria stuns at Tadap promo in 21k one-shoulder burnt orange mini dress

Tara Sutaria cuts a sensuous silhouette in a one-shoulder burnt orange mini dress, worth 21k, as she steps out for the promotions of Tadap on her birthday and we can't take our eyes off as we bookmark her sultry style to slay on next Sunday brunch, dinner or party
Tara Sutaria stuns at Tadap promo in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21k one-shoulder burnt orange mini dress(Instagram/tarasutaria)
Tara Sutaria stuns at Tadap promo in 21k one-shoulder burnt orange mini dress(Instagram/tarasutaria)
Updated on Nov 20, 2021 12:18 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Ringing in her 26th birthday this weekend, Bollywood hottie Tara Sutaria made jaws drop as she flaunted her accentuated figure in an orange bodycon dress. Cutting a sensuous silhouette in a one-shoulder burnt orange mini dress, Tara stepped out for the promotions of Tadap on her birthday and we could not take our eyes off her as we bookmark her sultry style to slay on next Sunday brunch, dinner or party.

Taking to her social media handle, Tara shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward and the Internet was on fire. The pictures featured Tara donning a delicate bodycon piece which was made of organza fabric and layered with lush georgette in the same burnt orange colour.

The mini dress came with handcrafted pin tucks covering all over the body. The dress' asymmetrical behaviour accentuated Tara's body features and the diva completed her attire with a pair of nude pointed-toe heels. 

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in side parted hairstyle, she accessorised her look with a pair of round golden earrings, stack of finger rings and a pair of cateye glasses from Turakhia Opticians. Wearing a dab of pink lip gloss, Tara amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks, nude pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking smoking hot poses for the camera, Tara set fans on frenzy and we don't blame them. She simply captioned the pictures, “Full of (orange heart)” sic.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Mannat Gupta's eponymous contemporary label, born out of the desire to dress the eternal muse: inspiring women around the globe who symbolize strength and simplicity. The mini dress originally costs 21,000 on the designer website.

Tara Sutaria's orange mini dress from Mannat Gupta(mannatgupta.com)
Tara Sutaria's orange mini dress from Mannat Gupta(mannatgupta.com)

 

Tara Sutaria was styled by celebrity and fashion stylist Meagan Concessio.

