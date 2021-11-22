Tara Sutaria or Khushi Kapoor, who wore the stunning corset dress better?

Actor Tara Sutaria is currently promoting her upcoming film Tadap with Ahan Shetty. However, her busy schedule does not keep her from slaying some voguish looks. Recently, for attending another promotional event of the film, Tara wore a corset slip dress that reminded us of Khushi Kapoor's blush pink attire for her birthday bash. Scroll ahead to know all about this incredible fashion coincidence.

The Student Of The Year 2 star took to Instagram recently to share photos of her look for the promotional event of Sajid Nadiadwala's film. Tara posed for cameras in the pictures wearing a corset slip dress in an ethereal ivory shade. Earlier, Khushi had worn a similar look in blush pink.

Both Tara and Khushi's dresses are from the womenswear label House of CB. Scroll ahead to look at Tara and Khushi's pictures and how the diva's styled both their looks. We even found out the price of the attires, so keep reading.

ALSO READ | Khushi Kapoor wears two corset slip dresses worth ₹16k for birthday bash

Tara chose a silk-satin strapless ivory midi that updates the timeless slip dress with a beautifully draped cowl neckline, corset boning on the bodice, and a figure-skimming silhouette. The fitting of the ensemble accentuates her svelte frame and makes for an elegant evening look.

Tara wore the ensemble with clear embellished pointed heels, shimmery rings, and flower-shaped earrings. The 26-year-old tied her locks in a sleek centre-parted bun, and for glam, she chose glowing skin, blushed cheeks, mauve lip shade, and sleek eyeliner.

Khushi wore a similar version of Tara's dress for her birthday celebrations earlier this month and looked stunning. She had opted for a blush pink maxi corset dress that came with strappy sleeves, corset boning on the bodice, and a figure-skimming silhouette.

Khushi accessorised the ensemble with clear peep-toe pumps, hoop earrings, rings, and a floral printed clutch bag. Centre-parted open tresses, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, rosy pink lips, and minimal eye shadow completed the beauty picks.

Tara's ivory corset midi dress is available on the House of CB website for ₹15,905 (GBP 159), and Khushi's blush pink corset maxi is worth ₹18,903 (GBP 189).

Tara Sutaria's ivory corset dress. (houseofcb.com)

Khushi Kapoor's blush pink corset dress.(houseofcb.com)

Who do you think wore the style better?

