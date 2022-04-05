Tara Sutaria turns 'Island baby' in animal print swimsuit, 70k see-through jacket in Maldives: See pic inside

Actor Tara Sutaria jetted off to the Maldives with her boyfriend Aadar Jain this week. The star, who is gearing up for the release of her film Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff, escaped the Mumbai heat to chill at the beaches in the island nation. She has posted several updates from her time in the Maldives, delighting her followers. The most recent post shows Tara turning into an island baby, wearing a chic swimsuit and coverup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Tara posted a photo of herself posing barefoot amid lush greenery by the beach while soaking up the sun. The Heropanti 2 actor captioned her post, "Island baby." She wore a printed one-piece swimsuit teamed with a stunning see-through Macramé jacket. The ensemble is from the shelves of the conscious luxury label Studio Verandah. Scroll ahead to see Tara's post. (Also Read: Tara Sutaria steals hearts in scarlet red georgette saree and backless blouse)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tara slipped into an animal printed one-piece swimsuit for the island photoshoot. It features a plunging neckline, halter straps, backless detail, high leg cut-outs, and a fitted silhouette accentuating her frame. She teamed it with a hand-knotted and see-through Macramé Jacket. According to the label, it took a single artisan over 200 hours to knot the coverup with a single yarn.

If you wish to add the Macramé Jacket to your closet, we have found the price details for you. The coverup is available on the Studio Verandah website and is called the Hand-Knotted Macramé Jacket. It will cost you ₹71,631 (USD 950).

Price of Tara Sutaria's hand-knotted see through jacket. (studioverandah.com)

In the end, Tara styled her glamorous beach look with open tresses and sunkissed skin. She ditched accessories to keep the look fuss-free.

Earlier, Tara had posted a picture of herself chilling at a restaurant while dressed in an all-white ensemble. She wore a white cropped top with puffed sleeves and teamed it with a smocked skirt. "Happy as a clam," she captioned the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Tara will be next seen with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. It is a sequel to his debut film Heropanti and will release in theatres on April 29. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a poignant role.