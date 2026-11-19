When it comes to Indian occasionwear, few things can compete with the richness of a Kanjeevaram silk ensemble. But Simone Ashley's latest appearance in Mumbai takes the traditional textile somewhere rather spectacular. The Bridgerton actor arrived at the Earthshot Prize Awards in a custom gold lehenga that brought together centuries-old weaving traditions and the drama of contemporary couture. And the most fascinating detail? The fabric reportedly took more than 700 hours to weave.

The 700-hour story behind Simone Ashley's stunning gold Kanjeevaram lehenga (Instagram)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Created by Swadesh in collaboration with designer Manish Malhotra, the ensemble was also a personal tribute to Simone's Tamil heritage. Rather than simply borrowing from traditional Indian aesthetics, the outfit placed the craftsmanship and cultural references at its centre. The result was a sunshine-yellow and gold creation that looked every bit as intricate as it was celebratory.

Simone Ashley's Kanjeevaram lehenga took 700–750 hours to weave

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At the heart of the ensemble was pure mulberry silk Kanjeevaram fabric, woven with real gold zari tissue. According to the details shared about the creation, master weaver Rajesh Sha spent approximately 700–750 hours weaving the textile.

The lehenga came in a striking yellow-gold shade, with a fitted skirt featuring elaborate floral embroidery and colourful embellishments. Its borders featured rekku motifs, traditional patterns inspired by South Indian temple architecture. These details gave the outfit a connection to the region's artistic heritage, while the contemporary silhouette kept it firmly in the realm of modern occasionwear.

The gold zari added a luminous quality to the fabric, allowing its natural richness to shine without making the outfit look like a conventional metallic ensemble.

Zardozi embroidery gave the traditional textile a couture finish

The embroidery was another highlight. Intricate zardozi work, inspired by the artistry of traditional kundan and polki jewellery, brought additional depth to the lehenga. Colourful stones in shades associated with emerald, ruby, quartz, tourmaline, amethyst and sapphire punctuated the gold base.

The blouse was just as elaborate. Simone wore a fitted halter-neck design with a sweetheart-inspired neckline and a heavily embellished surface. Rows of pearls, colourful stones and dangling details added movement to the hem, while the open back featured cascading pearl strands and jewelled elements.

A matching Banarasi tissue dupatta, draped loosely around her arms, completed the ensemble. It added another layer of traditional textile craftsmanship without hiding the intricate back detailing of the blouse.

Simone Ashley keeps the styling understated

With so much craftsmanship already built into the outfit, Simone's beauty look was kept relatively simple. Her long dark hair was worn sleek and straight with a neat centre parting, allowing the elaborate back of the blouse to remain visible.

Defined eyes, warm-toned makeup and a muted lip completed the look. She accessorised with delicate drop earrings and rings, allowing the outfit's colourful embellishments to take centre stage.

The styling struck a thoughtful balance: the outfit celebrated traditional Indian artistry, while the clean hair and makeup gave it a contemporary red-carpet finish.

A celebration of Indian craftsmanship

What makes Simone's appearance particularly interesting is the way it connects personal heritage with the work of Indian artisans. The ensemble brought together Kanjeevaram weaving, gold zari, temple-inspired motifs, zardozi embroidery and a Banarasi tissue drape in one carefully considered creation.

It also shows how traditional Indian textiles can move beyond familiar silhouettes. A Kanjeevaram weave need not be limited to the classic six-yard drape; here, it became the foundation for a contemporary lehenga and a statement halter blouse.

For Simone, the look was more than a glamorous red-carpet moment. It was a celebration of her Tamil roots, brought to life through the skill and craftsmanship of Indian artisans.

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Simone Ashley's gold Kanjeevaram lehenga: FAQs What did Simone Ashley wear to the Earthshot Prize Awards 2026? Simone Ashley wore a custom gold Kanjeevaram silk lehenga created by Swadesh in collaboration with Manish Malhotra for the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai.

How did Simone Ashley style her Kanjeevaram lehenga? She paired it with a heavily embellished halter-neck blouse featuring pearl detailing and an open back, along with a Banarasi tissue dupatta and understated jewellery.

What is special about Simone Ashley's lehenga? The ensemble features pure mulberry silk, real gold zari tissue, temple-inspired rekku motifs, intricate zardozi embroidery and colourful stone embellishments.

How long did it take to weave Simone Ashley's lehenga fabric? The Kanjeevaram textile reportedly took approximately 700–750 hours to weave, with master weaver Rajesh Sha working on the fabric.

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