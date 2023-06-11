After much speculations about his blonde hair at the airport as he returned from a the shoot of a mystery project in Spain's Madrid, global sensation and South Korean singer Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS finally revealed his new look to the fans or Bangtan ARMY at his first-ever solo fan meeting, organised in collaboration with the Indonesian platform SimInvest. The fan meeting was held in Seoul, South Korea on June 11, 2023 and fans could not help but fall for his true beauty and we don't blame them.

The art of dressing well, inspired by Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS: Tips for men's fashion etiquette (Photo by Twitter/Mariposa732)

For this fan meet, Taehyung stepped out in a khaki knit tank top by Zara, layered with a light beige linen jacket from Jacquemus and teamed with a pair of charcoal wash denim jeans from Celine. He accessorised his look with a chain and a true love knot pendant, both from Foundrae while leaving his blonde hair down, grazing his forehead.

Not just at this Sunday fanmeet, Kim Taehyung is known for his impeccable sense of style and fashion. If you seek to elevate your own men's fashion etiquette inspired by him, here are some tips to consider -

Embrace Individuality: Develop a personal style that reflects your personality and preferences. Experiment with different trends, colors, and patterns to find what suits you best. Don't be afraid to take risks and express yourself through your clothing choices. Attention to Fit: Ensure that your clothing fits well and flatters your body type. Pay attention to the proportions of your garments, including the length of sleeves, trouser hems, and jacket shoulders. Consider getting your clothes tailored for a customized and polished look.

3. Quality over Quantity: Invest in high-quality clothing pieces that are made to last. Focus on building a versatile wardrobe with timeless essentials such as well-fitting suits, tailored shirts, and quality shoes. Choose fabrics that are durable, comfortable, and appropriate for the occasion.

4. Details Matter: Pay attention to the smaller details that can elevate your outfit. Use accessories like watches, belts, and pocket squares to add a touch of sophistication and personality. Ensure that your shoes are clean and well-maintained, as they can significantly impact the overall look.

5. Dress Appropriately: Understand the dress code for different occasions and adapt accordingly. Dress formally for business or formal events, and opt for smart-casual or casual attire for more relaxed settings. Use layering techniques to create depth and versatility in your outfits.

6. Confidence is Key: Wear your outfits with confidence and carry yourself with poise. Dressing well is not just about the clothes you wear but also about how you present yourself. Stand tall, maintain good posture, and exude self-assurance.

7. Stay Updated: Keep up with current fashion trends and styles, but adapt them to your own taste. Follow fashion influencers, read magazines and stay informed about emerging designers. However, remember to prioritise your personal style over fleeting trends.

Fashion is a form of self-expression and while Kim Taehyung can serve as an inspiration, it is essential to develop your unique style and adapt these tips to suit your own preferences and lifestyle. Enjoy the process of exploring fashion and dressing well and let it be an expression of your confidence and individuality.