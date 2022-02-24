The Bat and the Cat: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz steal spotlight with edgy looks at The Batman premiere, all pics

The star cast of the much-anticipated DC and Warner Bros' upcoming superhero flick The Batman arrived at its London premiere held at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on Wednesday. The movie's cast, including Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, and Jeffrey Wright with the film producer Dylan Clark and director Matt Reeves walked the red carpet dressed in striking looks. However, the leading man and lady - the Bat and the Cat - Robert and Zoë stole the spotlight at the event with their edgy looks that paid homage to their film and the characters they play in it.

The cast of the The Batman at the London premiere of the film. (AP)

Robert Pattinson, who is all set to play the caped crusader in Matt Reeves' upcoming film, embraced his signature offbeat sartorial streak for the London premiere and didn't shy away from experimenting. The Batman actor came dressed in an oversized look designed by Luke and Lucie Meier for Jil Sander. It took inspiration from the grunge era and mixed modern elements too.

Robert Pattinson at the London premiere of The Batman. (Reuters)

Robert wore a dapper oversized grey suit featuring a baggy coat with notch lapel collars, long sleeves and large pockets on both sides. He teamed it with a sleek black turtleneck, matching grey pants, and minimalist leather boots. His signature messy hair and a thick silver chain bracelet rounded off the attire.

Zoë rocked a black gown, designed by Yves Saint Laurent, to the London screening of The Batman that can only be described as fierce, badass, elegant, and quirky. It is a look that would have made her character Selina Kyle or Catwoman super proud.

Zoë Kravitz at The Batman premiere. (Reuters, AFP)

The halter-neck bodycon gown comes with underbust cut-outs on the bodice and a scalloped neckline that look like the bat signal. Zoe accessorised the stunning backless dress with black and pearl earrings, peep-toe high heels, and an emerald and diamond ring. In the end, a sleek hairdo, winged eyeliner, glossy nude lip shade, and minimal make-up rounded it off.

Meanwhile, The Batman marks Robert Pattinson's debut as the iconic superhero. The film is said to have a running time of two hours and 55 minutes, including eight minutes of credits, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It releases in theatres on March 4.