The changing landscape of the modelling industry
Like with everything in life, modelling industry has undergone drastic changes, too. There has been a sharp shift in what it was and what it is now. In older days, modelling was not a mainstream career option and usually girls ended on the ramp by fluke. Models carried portfolios which would burst with magazine tear outs. Beautiful pictures clicked professionally could quickly garner big followings, which didn’t go unnoticed by clients.
2010s changed the fashion landscape forever. With the advent of social media juggernaut, and its focus on visual content, it facilitated a new way for users to share their lives and experiences. Overnight, users could upload their personal content, holiday selfies, açai bowls, and the occasional inspirational quotes. It created a parallel world, and assumed an unparalleled power within the creative industries, photographers, fashion designers, retail and the media started using it as a tool to market themselves. It provided talent from all corners of the world a stage to portray themselves.
Sonalika Sahay, supermodel, says, “The industry has evolved over the last decade. There are many young brands and designers who are extremely talented and creative. Fashion industry has expanded phenomenally which has resulted in much more work for models and event companies.”
But she feels the modeling industry has been haphazardly represented. A lot of people are out there to make a fool out of young girls with dreams in their eyes. These people with no background, no knowledge mislead others. She adds, “It has caused the mushrooming of multiple big and small agents and agencies who claim to be industry experts. I do feel that it is time to put proper order and procedures in place for the fashion industry. Where models are protected and paid properly. Their work hours are defined and adhered to. And their fees are fixed at a decent rate for even newcomers.”
Sonalika has been alluring us with her looks from magazine editorials, ad campaigns and social media. She says, “ India is a land of beauties, and the industry is always open to new faces, who are ramp viable and enjoy fashion. It’s amazing how Indian models with their uniqueness have done so well abroad. We need to foster such talent.”
No matter who you are or where you’re from, you can be a success story with the right guidance. Understanding the need for the right knowledge and understanding, Sahay has come up with one-of-a-kind week-long experience, a Talent Factory Model Bootcamp for aspiring models who are interested in learning all there is to know about the fashion industry and the ever-changing landscape. She adds, “The bootcamp has been created to inspire tomorrow’s fashion models, each aspirant stand to gain insider insights into the many different paths within the fashion space. Adding, “We are also on the lookout for people from humble backgrounds who deserve to be supermodels.”
Veteran models and industry professionals like Ashish Chawla, Munna S, Pranay Jaitley, Ambika Pillai will be sharing their expertise and experience with the emerging talent. Conversations would cover a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from skincare, walking on the ramp, posing for shoots, health and fitness and social media handling. Sahay opines,”The emphasis is on delivering practical information and skills, as well as building a community with fellow models.”
What would be the one piece of advice that Sonalika would like to give to girls willing to enroll in the Talent Factory Model Bootcamp to be held in Delhi from March 8-14, she is quick to answer, “ Have faith in us, we are her to guide and all my friends have had a really long industry experience. We are going to ensure that every individual takes back great learnings from this.”
If you harbour dreams of becoming the next Gigi Hadid or Hailey Bieber or Kendall Jenner? Do you know what’s common between all models apart from their good looks, it’s their mentors and guides? Skills required at the inception of their journey towards becoming a model either make or break their careers and this program is all about filtering out the right talent and encouraging them with the correct training with the right people.
