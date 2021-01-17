The Family Man promotions: Samantha Akkineni is a stunner in 32k denim dress

Nailing a denim outfit is not everyone's cup of tea but Samantha Akkineni does it well. The actor is known to slay some of the most quirky outfits with ease and her recent pictures in a denim midi dress prove our point. Samantha also has a special place for monotone outfits in her heart and she is often seen donning one and adding her own touch to it.

For the promotions of her upcoming web series, The Family Man, the actor donned an indigo washed denim dress. The panelled dress featured a slit and keyhole details at the back that added a little oomph to the outfit. The sleeveless dress was frayed and ripped in abstract patterns to give it a quirky vibe and a distressed texture. And guess what? The dress also had pockets making it every girl's dream look.

Samantha teamed the dress with a pair of white stilettos from the shelves of the designer Christian Louboutin. She kept the accessories to a minimal and was just seen wearing a pair of stud earrings. For her glam, the 33-year-old took the subtle route as her makeup featured on-point brows, mascara-laden lashes teamed with bronzed cheeks and nude lipstick. She left her curly side-parted hair down and we are a fan of this look.

Coming back to Samantha's outfit, if you think you will look good in it as well and would like to add it to your collection of dresses, let us tell you a little more about it. The dress is by the designer Abhishek Sharma and it will costs you ₹32,500.

Samantha Akkineni's dress is worth ₹32,500. (abhishekstudio.com)

Let's have a look at some other awe-generating sartorial moments of Samantha:

On the work front, she is busy with the promotions of the second season of her upcoming web series The Family Man. The Amazon Prime series that will release on February 12, also stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter