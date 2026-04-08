The Myntra Fashion Carnival offers steal deals for makeup and jewellery lovers: Up to 80% off on popular brands

Myntra Fashion Carnival is live, and this is the perfect time to amp up your style. From luxurious makeup must-haves to statement jewellery pieces, this sale brings you up to 80% off on some of the most sought-after collections.

Myntra Fashion Carnival: Sale of up to 80% off

Whether you're one of those who would want to stock up for an everyday casual look or for a special event, this sale has something for everyone. From the latest pearl necklaces or chokar set to the traditional jhumkas, from your favourite lipstick shade to the long-lasting eyeliner, it's time to amplify your look. So, better to stock up before the sale ends on April 12, 2026.

And to help you grab the best deal, we have curated this list of products with the highest customer ratings and great discounts.

Check out the deals on Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale

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Perfumes at up to 55% off

Indulge in captivating fragrances at irresistible prices during the Myntra sale. Explore a wide range of perfumes crafted to suit every mood, from fresh and floral to bold and musky. Whether you’re upgrading your daily scent or gifting someone special, these deals make luxury more accessible. Elevate your presence and leave a lasting impression with premium fragrances, now available at up to 55% off for a limited time.

1. GUESS Men 1981 Indigo Long Lasting Eau De Toilette

Lipsticks at up to 70% off

Add a pop of colour to your look with stunning lipstick deals at the Myntra sale. From classic reds to trendy nudes and bold experimental shades, there’s something for every style. Enjoy high-quality formulas that offer rich pigmentation, smooth application, and long-lasting wear. Whether you love matte, gloss, or creamy finishes, stock up on your favourites now at up to 70% off.

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2. Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

{{^usCountry}} Eye makeup at up to 50% off {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eye makeup at up to 50% off {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Define your eyes and enhance your beauty with amazing eye makeup offers at the Myntra sale. Discover mascaras, eyeliners, eyeshadows, and more designed to help you create everything from subtle daytime looks to dramatic evening styles. With top-quality products available at up to 50% off, it’s the perfect time to experiment, upgrade your kit, and let your eyes do all the talking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Define your eyes and enhance your beauty with amazing eye makeup offers at the Myntra sale. Discover mascaras, eyeliners, eyeshadows, and more designed to help you create everything from subtle daytime looks to dramatic evening styles. With top-quality products available at up to 50% off, it’s the perfect time to experiment, upgrade your kit, and let your eyes do all the talking. {{/usCountry}}

3. Renee Midnight Kohl Kajal Pencil

Compacts and concealers at up to 35% off

Perfect your complexion with must-have compacts and concealers during the Myntra sale. Conceal blemishes, dark circles, and imperfections effortlessly, while compacts help set your makeup for a smooth, shine-free finish. Ideal for quick touch-ups on the go, these essentials keep your look fresh all day. Shop now and enjoy up to 35% off on products that help you look confident and polished.

4. Lakme Xtraordin-airy Compact

Foundations and primers are up to 40% off

Achieve a flawless base with foundations and primers now available at exciting discounts on Myntra. Whether you prefer a natural glow or full coverage, find formulas suited for every skin type and tone. Primers help smooth and prep your skin, while foundations ensure an even, long-lasting finish. Upgrade your everyday makeup routine with premium essentials, all available at up to 40% off.

5. Daily Life Forever52 Ultra Definition Liquid Foundation

Jewellery at up to 55% off

Complete your look with stunning jewellery pieces available in the Myntra sale. From elegant everyday designs to bold statement accessories, there’s something to match every outfit and occasion. Discover earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and more that add charm and personality to your style. Whether you prefer minimal or glamorous, explore trendy collections at great prices and elevate your fashion game effortlessly.

6. Zavya 925 Sterling Silver Rhodium-Plated Chain

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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