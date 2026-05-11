These 5 Adidas running shoes are worth your money in 2026: From the Ultraboost to the Supernova

Some people head out for a gentle 5K run before breakfast. Others treat their morning run like a race against the clock. A few simply want trainers that feel good on the road and still look smart enough for the rest of the day. That is where Adidas gets it right. The brand offers shoes for almost every running style, from pillowy cushioned pairs to lightweight speed-focused trainers and supportive options for flat feet. If your current trainers feel tired or your running habit is getting serious, this line-up has something that fits your pace and your budget.

What do Adidas running shoes have to offer

Adidas running shoes cover all bases, from soft cushioned pairs for daily jogs to lightweight options built for faster efforts. (canva.com)

Adidas covers the full running spectrum. You can pick a soft, highly cushioned shoe for comfort, a responsive trainer for faster sessions, a stable option for extra support, or a budget-friendly pair that performs far better than its price suggests.

The all-rounder: Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 and Ultraboost Light

Best for comfort, daily runs and all-day wear

1.

adidas Unisex-Adult Ultraboost 1.0 FTWWHT/FTWWHT/Green Runni...

If you want one pair of shoes that can handle a morning jog, a gym session and a full workday, the Ultraboost is hard to beat. The full-length Boost midsole feels springy and soft underfoot, while the Primeknit upper hugs the foot like a stretchy sock. It is slightly heavier than dedicated race shoes, but the comfort level is exceptional. For many runners, this is the pair that gets worn the most.

The Lightweight Trainer: Adidas Runfalcon 3

Best for short daily runs, beginner 5K training

2.

adidas Men Running Shoes | Runfalcon 3.0 | Black | Size-10.5...

{{^usCountry}} The Runfalcon 3 is built for runners who want a lightweight, fuss-free shoe for everyday miles. It uses adidas Cloudfoam cushioning, which offers soft step-in comfort without adding much bulk. The breathable textile upper helps keep feet comfortable on warm morning runs, while the durable rubber outsole provides reliable grip and a natural feel underfoot. It is an excellent training partner for beginner runners, short daily jogs and first-time 5K training. The daily workhorse: Adidas Supernova Ease Best for beginners and everyday training {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Runfalcon 3 is built for runners who want a lightweight, fuss-free shoe for everyday miles. It uses adidas Cloudfoam cushioning, which offers soft step-in comfort without adding much bulk. The breathable textile upper helps keep feet comfortable on warm morning runs, while the durable rubber outsole provides reliable grip and a natural feel underfoot. It is an excellent training partner for beginner runners, short daily jogs and first-time 5K training. The daily workhorse: Adidas Supernova Ease Best for beginners and everyday training {{/usCountry}}

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3.

adidas Men's Supernova Ease M Running Shoes, Black, UK-7

The Supernova Ease is built for runners who want a comfortable and reliable shoe for everyday miles. It uses Dreamstrike-inspired cushioning that feels soft and stable underfoot, making it ideal for steady morning runs. The breathable mesh upper keeps your feet comfortable, while support rods in the midsole help guide each stride smoothly. It is an excellent training partner for beginners and runners, building a regular habit.

The stability king: Adidas Response Super 3.0

Best for flat feet and extra support

4.

Adidas Men Synthetic Response Super 3.0 Running Shoe CBLACK/...

The Response Super 3.0 is built for runners who want extra comfort and support on longer runs and walks. It combines adidas Bounce and Bounce+ cushioning to create a soft, springy ride that feels steady underfoot. The breathable mesh upper keeps your feet comfortable, while the padded collar adds a secure fit around the ankle. It is an excellent training partner for easy runs, recovery days and runners who want a little more structure without a stiff feel.

The budget hero: Adidas Duramo Speed

Best for 5K training and value seekers

5.

adidas Men Duramo Speed 2 M Running Shoes White 9

The Duramo Speed proves that a lower price tag does not mean lower performance. It uses full-length Lightstrike cushioning, which feels much more responsive than the basic foam often found in entry-level trainers. Lightweight and surprisingly capable, it is a brilliant first running shoe and a solid choice for anyone keeping an eye on costs.

Adidas running shoes comparison table

Shoe Category Shoe Model Best For The All-Rounder Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 and Ultraboost Light Comfort, daily runs and all-day wear The Lightweight Trainer Adidas Runfalcon 3 Short daily runs and beginner 5K training The Daily Workhorse Adidas Supernova Ease Beginners and everyday training The Stability King Adidas Response Super 3.0 Flat feet and extra support The Budget Hero Adidas Duramo Speed 5K training and value seekers

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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