These 7 Skechers shoes for kids are a perfect blend of style and comfort
If you are a parent looking to buy shoes for your kids that are comfortable, stylish, and durable, then Skechers is your go to brand.
Our Picks
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Skechers Boys Sport Court 92 Blue Lace Up Casual Sneakers
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Skechers Boys GO Run 400 Black Casual Slip On Shoe
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Skechers Goga Max Go Run 400 School Shoes for Kids/Juniors – Black (BBK) | Ultra Lightweight & Responsive Cushioning | Breathable Mesh Upper | Go Impulse Sensors for Responsive Wear | Advanced Traction & Abrasion Resistance | Easy Gore & Secure Strap Closure for Snug Fit | Padded Collar for Grip & Comfort | Durable PU Overlays & Abrasion-Resistant Textured PU Toe
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Skechers Boys GAMETRONIX 2.0 Black Velcro Casual Sneakers
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Skechers GO Run 400 Lavender Running Shoes
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Skechers Girls Skechers Elite Sport Charcoal Turquoise Casual Lace Up Shoe
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Skechers-Girls Sneakers-Sport Court 92-319221LI-PNK-2
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Skechers-Womens Casual Shoes-SUMMITS-896219ID-BKPK-6
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Kids are always on the move, running, jumping, and exploring. And my 10-year-old is no less. He hardly takes a break. When he's not studying or sleeping, he is mostly seen playing gully cricket. Since he is mostly on his feet, I am always concerned about his comfort, and confused about which shoe brand to trust.
When it comes to buying shoes for kids, I constantly balance three key factors: comfort, durability, and style. That’s where Skechers has stood out whenever I have invested in a pair for my child. Designed with growing feet in mind, these shoes have quickly become a favourite for families looking for reliable everyday footwear. My son finds the shoes comforting and relaxing. I love the fact that despite hours of rough use, he gets home blister-free!
For HT Shop Now, I searched through options on Amazon India to compare pricing and found some really amazing Skechers shoes for kids. Here are my 8 choices with higher customer ratings and reviews for both girls and boys!
Skechers shoes for boys
1. Skechers Boys Sport Court 92 Blue Lace Up Casual Sneakers
The Skechers Boy Sport Court 92 Sneakers deliver a classic sporty look with durable construction and cushioned comfort for everyday wear. Designed with a sturdy outsole and breathable upper, these sneakers keep kids comfortable through school and play. Parents appreciate the easy-to-clean material, while kids love the stylish design. Customer feedback highlights their long-lasting build, though some mention sizing runs slightly large, making it wise to check the size chart before purchasing.
2. Skechers Boys GO Run 400 Black Casual Slip On Shoe
The Skechers Boys GO Run 400 Slip-on Sneaker combines convenience with performance, featuring a lightweight design and responsive cushioning. The slip-on style with stretch laces makes it easy for kids to wear independently. Ideal for active days, it offers flexibility and grip for running and play. Customers praise its comfort and ease of use, especially for younger kids, though a few note that the fit may feel snug for wider feet.{{/usCountry}}
The Skechers Boys GO Run 400 Slip-on Sneaker combines convenience with performance, featuring a lightweight design and responsive cushioning. The slip-on style with stretch laces makes it easy for kids to wear independently. Ideal for active days, it offers flexibility and grip for running and play. Customers praise its comfort and ease of use, especially for younger kids, though a few note that the fit may feel snug for wider feet.{{/usCountry}}
3. Skechers Goga Max Go Run 400 School Shoes for Kids/Juniors –...
The Skechers Goga Max GO Run 400 School Shoes are built for all-day comfort with responsive Goga Max cushioning and a breathable mesh upper. Perfect for school routines, these shoes balance durability with lightweight support. The flexible sole enhances movement, making them suitable for both the classroom and the playground. Customers frequently highlight their comfort and shock absorption, though some mention the material may show wear faster with heavy daily use.
4. Skechers Boys GAMETRONIX 2.0 Black Velcro Casual Sneakers
The Skechers Boys Gametronix 2 Sneaker stands out with its futuristic design and light-up features that kids love. Built with a cushioned insole and secure fit, it ensures comfort during active play. The durable outsole adds traction for various surfaces. Customers rave about the fun lights and stylish appeal, making them a favourite among kids, though some parents mention the lights may stop working after extended use.
Skechers shoes for girls
5. Skechers GO Run 400 Lavender Running Shoes
The Skechers Girls GO Run 400 Running Shoes offer lightweight comfort and flexibility for active girls. Designed with responsive cushioning and breathable materials, they support running, sports, and daily activities. The stylish design adds a fun touch to performance footwear. Customers appreciate the comfort and durability, especially for school use, though a few reviews note that the shoes may wear out faster with intense outdoor play.
The Skechers Girls Skechers Elite Sport Sneaker combines athletic performance with trendy style. Featuring a cushioned insole and breathable upper, it keeps feet comfortable throughout the day. The flexible sole supports natural movement, making it great for both sports and casual wear. Customers often highlight the stylish look and comfort, though some mention that the colour may fade slightly after frequent washing.
The Skechers Girl Sport Court 92 Sneakers provide a retro-inspired design with modern comfort features. Built with durable materials and a cushioned footbed, they are ideal for school and casual outings. The sturdy sole ensures good grip and stability. Customers love the classic style and versatility, while some note that the shoes may feel a bit stiff initially but become more comfortable after a few uses.
The Skechers Women's Summits Lace Up Sneaker delivers all-day comfort with a lightweight knit upper and memory foam cushioning. Designed for versatility, it suits walking, light workouts, and casual wear. The lace-up design ensures a secure fit, while the flexible sole enhances movement. Customers praise the comfort and value for money, though some mention that arch support could be better for prolonged standing.
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Are Skechers shoes good for kids’ daily use?
Yes, Skechers shoes are known for their comfort, lightweight design, and durability, making them suitable for school and everyday activities.
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Do Skechers kids’ shoes run true to size?
Most styles fit true to size, but some may run slightly large or narrow. Checking the size chart and reviews is recommended.
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Are Skechers shoes suitable for sports?
Many Skechers models, like the GO Run series, are designed for running and active play, offering flexibility and cushioning.
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How durable are Skechers kids’ shoes?
They are generally durable for regular use, though heavy outdoor activity may cause quicker wear.
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Are they easy for kids to wear?
Yes, many styles feature slip-on designs, Velcro straps, or stretch laces for easy wear.
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