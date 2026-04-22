These 7 Skechers shoes for kids are a perfect blend of style and comfort

Kids are always on the move, running, jumping, and exploring. And my 10-year-old is no less. He hardly takes a break. When he's not studying or sleeping, he is mostly seen playing gully cricket. Since he is mostly on his feet, I am always concerned about his comfort, and confused about which shoe brand to trust.

Skechers shoes for kids: Ultimate style comfort(Pexels)

When it comes to buying shoes for kids, I constantly balance three key factors: comfort, durability, and style. That’s where Skechers has stood out whenever I have invested in a pair for my child. Designed with growing feet in mind, these shoes have quickly become a favourite for families looking for reliable everyday footwear. My son finds the shoes comforting and relaxing. I love the fact that despite hours of rough use, he gets home blister-free!

For HT Shop Now, I searched through options on Amazon India to compare pricing and found some really amazing Skechers shoes for kids. Here are my 8 choices with higher customer ratings and reviews for both girls and boys!

Skechers shoes for boys

1. Skechers Boys Sport Court 92 Blue Lace Up Casual Sneakers

The Skechers Boy Sport Court 92 Sneakers deliver a classic sporty look with durable construction and cushioned comfort for everyday wear. Designed with a sturdy outsole and breathable upper, these sneakers keep kids comfortable through school and play. Parents appreciate the easy-to-clean material, while kids love the stylish design. Customer feedback highlights their long-lasting build, though some mention sizing runs slightly large, making it wise to check the size chart before purchasing.

2. Skechers Boys GO Run 400 Black Casual Slip On Shoe

{{^usCountry}} The Skechers Boys GO Run 400 Slip-on Sneaker combines convenience with performance, featuring a lightweight design and responsive cushioning. The slip-on style with stretch laces makes it easy for kids to wear independently. Ideal for active days, it offers flexibility and grip for running and play. Customers praise its comfort and ease of use, especially for younger kids, though a few note that the fit may feel snug for wider feet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Skechers Boys GO Run 400 Slip-on Sneaker combines convenience with performance, featuring a lightweight design and responsive cushioning. The slip-on style with stretch laces makes it easy for kids to wear independently. Ideal for active days, it offers flexibility and grip for running and play. Customers praise its comfort and ease of use, especially for younger kids, though a few note that the fit may feel snug for wider feet. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Skechers Goga Max Go Run 400 School Shoes for Kids/Juniors –...

The Skechers Goga Max GO Run 400 School Shoes are built for all-day comfort with responsive Goga Max cushioning and a breathable mesh upper. Perfect for school routines, these shoes balance durability with lightweight support. The flexible sole enhances movement, making them suitable for both the classroom and the playground. Customers frequently highlight their comfort and shock absorption, though some mention the material may show wear faster with heavy daily use.

4. Skechers Boys GAMETRONIX 2.0 Black Velcro Casual Sneakers

The Skechers Boys Gametronix 2 Sneaker stands out with its futuristic design and light-up features that kids love. Built with a cushioned insole and secure fit, it ensures comfort during active play. The durable outsole adds traction for various surfaces. Customers rave about the fun lights and stylish appeal, making them a favourite among kids, though some parents mention the lights may stop working after extended use.

Skechers shoes for girls

5. Skechers GO Run 400 Lavender Running Shoes

The Skechers Girls GO Run 400 Running Shoes offer lightweight comfort and flexibility for active girls. Designed with responsive cushioning and breathable materials, they support running, sports, and daily activities. The stylish design adds a fun touch to performance footwear. Customers appreciate the comfort and durability, especially for school use, though a few reviews note that the shoes may wear out faster with intense outdoor play.

The Skechers Girls Skechers Elite Sport Sneaker combines athletic performance with trendy style. Featuring a cushioned insole and breathable upper, it keeps feet comfortable throughout the day. The flexible sole supports natural movement, making it great for both sports and casual wear. Customers often highlight the stylish look and comfort, though some mention that the colour may fade slightly after frequent washing.

The Skechers Girl Sport Court 92 Sneakers provide a retro-inspired design with modern comfort features. Built with durable materials and a cushioned footbed, they are ideal for school and casual outings. The sturdy sole ensures good grip and stability. Customers love the classic style and versatility, while some note that the shoes may feel a bit stiff initially but become more comfortable after a few uses.

The Skechers Women's Summits Lace Up Sneaker delivers all-day comfort with a lightweight knit upper and memory foam cushioning. Designed for versatility, it suits walking, light workouts, and casual wear. The lace-up design ensures a secure fit, while the flexible sole enhances movement. Customers praise the comfort and value for money, though some mention that arch support could be better for prolonged standing.

FAQs: Skechers Shoes for Kids Are Skechers shoes good for kids’ daily use? Yes, Skechers shoes are known for their comfort, lightweight design, and durability, making them suitable for school and everyday activities.

Do Skechers kids’ shoes run true to size? Most styles fit true to size, but some may run slightly large or narrow. Checking the size chart and reviews is recommended.

Are Skechers shoes suitable for sports? Many Skechers models, like the GO Run series, are designed for running and active play, offering flexibility and cushioning.

How durable are Skechers kids’ shoes? They are generally durable for regular use, though heavy outdoor activity may cause quicker wear.

Are they easy for kids to wear? Yes, many styles feature slip-on designs, Velcro straps, or stretch laces for easy wear.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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