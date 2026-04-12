These cotton short kurtis are basically summer in outfit form; 8 picks for women
Cotton short kurtis are the ultimate summer heroes. They are easy to wear, versatile and always stylish, while making everyday dressing feel lighter and breezier.
Our Picks
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LIBOZA Cotton Short Kurti for Women Round Shape, Stylish Womens Kurtis Tunics Woman Kurta on Jeans | Shorts Tops Kurthis Top |Fancy Kurtee (in, Alpha, XL, Regular, Green)
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Libas Womens Cotton Printed Straight Kurtis (37149_White
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Ada Womens Cotton Top Tunic Hand Embroidered Lucknowi Chikankari Short Regular Fit Kurti A911262 Pink (XL)
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Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Straight Kurti (SS17IKKATST02BWhiteM)
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Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Regular Short Kurti (SS20MYXCORE22_Maroon-Bandhej_3XL)
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COTLAND Fashions Jaipuri Pre-Shrink Cotton Floral Printed Regular Fit Short Kurti for Women (Classic Petals), White
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When the heat hits and your wardrobe starts feeling like a burden, there’s only one thing that truly makes sense; cotton short kurtis. Light, breathable and effortlessly stylish, they’re that one piece you can throw on and instantly feel put-together without actually trying.
They sit perfectly between casual and dressy. Pair them with jeans, trousers, skirts or even dhoti pants; they adapt to your mood, your day and your plans. Whether you’re heading to work, running errands or stepping out for coffee, these kurtis keep things easy, airy and chic.
Here are some of the best picks you’ll keep reaching for all season long.
Cotton short kurtis for women
1. Liboza Cotton Short Kurti for Women
This one is your everyday essential with a touch of polish. Crafted in breathable cotton, it feels soft on the skin while still looking structured enough for daily wear. The design is simple yet versatile, making it easy to style across multiple outfits without feeling repetitive.
It’s the kind of kurti you’ll reach for on busy mornings when you want something reliable that still looks good.
Style tip: Pair with straight-fit jeans and kolhapuris for a clean, fuss-free look.
2. Libas Women’s Embroidered Cotton Straight Kurti
This Libas kurti brings just the right amount of elegance to your everyday wardrobe. The delicate embroidery stands out beautifully against the soft cotton base, adding detail without making it feel heavy.{{/usCountry}}
This Libas kurti brings just the right amount of elegance to your everyday wardrobe. The delicate embroidery stands out beautifully against the soft cotton base, adding detail without making it feel heavy.{{/usCountry}}
It’s that perfect “in-between” piece; comfortable like your favourite basic, but elevated enough for office wear or casual outings. The straight silhouette also makes it universally flattering.{{/usCountry}}
It’s that perfect “in-between” piece; comfortable like your favourite basic, but elevated enough for office wear or casual outings. The straight silhouette also makes it universally flattering.{{/usCountry}}
Style tip: Style with cigarette pants and minimal jewellery for a refined, work-ready outfit.{{/usCountry}}
Style tip: Style with cigarette pants and minimal jewellery for a refined, work-ready outfit.{{/usCountry}}
3. Ada Women’s Cotton Lucknowi Chikankari Short Kurti
Nothing beats the charm of chikankari, and this piece from Ada proves exactly that. Featuring intricate hand embroidery on soft cotton, it feels timeless, elegant and incredibly wearable.
The craftsmanship adds a subtle richness to the kurti, while the breathable fabric keeps it practical for everyday use. It’s one of those pieces that never goes out of style.
Style tip: Pair with palazzos and oxidised jewellery for a classic ethnic look.
4. Amazon Brand Myx Printed Straight Cotton Short Kurti
This Myx kurti is all about easy, everyday style. The straight cut keeps it clean and structured, while the playful prints add a fun, youthful vibe.
It’s lightweight, breathable and perfect for long days when comfort is non-negotiable but you still want to look put-together.
Style tip: Team it with ankle-length pants and flats for a quick, polished look.
5. Amazon Brand Myx Printed Regular Cotton Short Kurti
Relaxed, versatile and effortlessly stylish, this printed kurti is made for days when you want to keep things simple. The fit is easy and forgiving, while the cotton fabric ensures all-day comfort.
It works equally well as a standalone piece or layered under jackets or shrugs for a more styled look.
Style tip: Pair with denim shorts or culottes for a modern Indo-fusion vibe.
6. Cotland Fashions Jaipuri Cotton Printed Short Kurti
If you love traditional prints, this Jaipuri kurti is a must-have. Known for their vibrant patterns and artisanal feel, Jaipuri prints instantly add character to your outfit.
The cotton fabric keeps it breathable, while the design gives it that distinct ethnic charm that stands out without trying too hard.
Style tip: Pair with juttis and a sling bag for a laid-back, desi-chic look.
Similar stories for you:
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What bottoms go best with short kurtis?
Jeans, straight pants, palazzos and skirts all work well.
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How do I style short kurtis for a modern look?
Pair them with denim, add minimal accessories and finish with flats or sneakers.
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Can I wear short kurtis to work?
Absolutely—opt for subtle prints or embroidered styles for a polished look.
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Are cotton kurtis good for summer?
Yes, they’re breathable, lightweight and perfect for hot weather.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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