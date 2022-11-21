Things to know before switching to skin ampoules

Skin ampoules are nothing but concentrates so it is the same thing like if you were to pack a serum in smaller vials, it's just a new form of packaging and you would use them like serums. Ampoules are tiny vials of powerful and highly effective serums containing active ingredients that can truly transform your skin and take it to its best state ever.

They are packed in small vials so that the formula doesn’t get wasted and your skin gets only the required amount of the active ingredients. In our busy schedules today when people are struggling to find time for proper skincare or haircare routines, ampoules come to the rescue as they are like small doses of goodness for your skin or hair that double up on results.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rashmi Shetty, Celebrity Dermatologist, Founder and Creator of RA Skin and Aesthetics, suggested, “You can use them as a base layer before you put your cream. You can mix them into your cream. You can apply them in the morning when you don't want something creamy. you've just gotten up but you want the skin to reach a particular goal whether it is better hydrated or a glow, you can use those ampoules accordingly.”

She added, “You could also use them in the evening when you come back home, wash your face and when it's time for sleeping so that's when you can use it, which is a dusk skincare routine. So this could be used in those times. You can even mix it with your creams and add those ampoules depending on what you may like if you just want to go one step skincare regime. Then you mix that with your creams.”

Dr Deep Lalvani, Founder of Sublime Life, revealed, “Ampoules work on almost all types of skin and beauty concerns - be it acne, dark spots, dullness, fine lines and wrinkles, frizz, hairfall, etc - you name it, there are ampoules available in the market that target each concern. An ampoule is a tailored formula that shouldn’t be confused with an essence or serum. Its formulation is stronger than any essence or serum as they contain condensed dosage of active ingredients. If you notice, ampoule formulas are packaged in amber glass or topaz glass, in an inert environment so that the ingredients do not get oxidised and provide maximum results.”

He recommended, “One can use serums on a daily basis while ampoules can be used occasionally to give your routine a boost. While picking the right ampoule for your skin type or skin concern, one should ‘really look’ at the ingredients that will work to combat issues. Don’t fall for any marketing ploys, but do your research. More is not always better, so you can avoid using a higher quantity of serums, and go for ampoules instead to ensure you are giving your skin the perfect amount of ‘good’ ingredient.”