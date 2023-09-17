TIFF 2023: Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill's glamorous looks in stunning outfits set the red carpet ablaze. Check pics

The gorgeous cast of the upcoming film Thank You For Coming is in Toronto to attend the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). From Bhumi Pednekar to Shehnaaz Gill, with all the fashionistas in one frame, their Toronto fashion diaries are doing the rounds on social media. After hitting the streets of Toronto in head-turning looks, the divas stunned on the red carpet on Saturday in glamorous outfits. While Bhumi opted for an eye-catching dress, Shehnaaz looked seductive in a dazzling gown. With back-to-back stunning promotional looks, the B-town queens are giving all their fans great fashion inspiration. While we wait for their next stylish appearance, let's take a few notes from their red-carpet glamour.

Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill along with the cast of the movie 'Thank You For Coming' attended the TIFF 2023 donning stunning outfits.(Instagram )

The cast attended the main red carpet event of TIFF on Saturday. Apart from Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill, Anil Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh were also present. Ever since their pictures and videos from Toronto went viral on social media, the fans just can't keep calm. Their posts are receiving tons of likes and comments from their adoring followers who are pouring in with praise and admiration. Let's have a look at their photos. (Also read: TIFF 2023: Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill take over Toronto streets with Thank You For Coming cast in gorgeous looks )

Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill stun at TIFF in glamorous red carpet outfits

Decoding Bhumi's stunning look

Bhumi Pednekar continues to prove her fashion savvy with back-to-back glamorous looks. This time, the actress opted for a gorgeous gown from the shelves of luxury clothing brand Toni Maticevski. It features a plunging neckline, a fitted bodice, an oversized bow pattern at the waist, a thigh-high slit and a long, flowing silhouette at the sides. The striking grey and white print all over her dress added an oomph factor to her look. If you loved Bhumi's dress and wondered how much it cost. Don't worry, we have got you covered. It comes with a price tag of $4235 and adding it to your wardrobe will cost you ₹3.52 lakh. Scroll down for more details.

Bhumi Pednekar's stunning gown comes with a hefty price tag of $4,235, which is equivalent to ₹3.52 lakh. (modesens.com)

With the help of fashion stylist Manisha Melwani, Bhumi kept her accessories to a minimum and styled her look with only diamond rings on her fingers and a pair of shiny silver Stellito heels by René Caovilla. For her glamorous make-up look, Bhumi got decked up in shimmery eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of rouge pink lipstick. Assisted by hairstylist Connor Lange, Bhumi styled her lustrous tresses into a neat bun that perfectly complemented her look.

Shehnaaz Gill's glamorous red carpet look decoded

Shehnaaz Gill may be cute and bubbly in personality, but when it comes to fashion and style, she is a total stunner and leaves no stone unturned to prove her fashion savvy. Shehnaaz opted for a glamorous custom-made gown from the shelves of clothing brand Itrh. It features a halterneck with a deep plunging neckline, a bodycon fit, a maxi-length hem and a golden sequin pattern embellished all over.

Assisted by fashion stylists Rhea Kapoor and Manisha Melwani, Shehnaaz styled the look with a pair of matching elbow-length gloves and gold statement earrings. With the help of make-up artist Shirley Wu, Shehnaaz got decked up in shimmering eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, darkened eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of orange lipstick. With her locks pulled back into a neat high bun, Shehnaaz finished off her glam look.

