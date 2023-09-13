Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill turn up the heat in all-black outfits for Thank You For Coming song launch event: Watch

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi star in the upcoming Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani film Thank You For Coming. Last night, the actors stepped out in Mumbai for the launch party of their first song from the movie Haanji. For the occasion, while Bhumi, Shehnaaz, Kush and Shibani slipped into all-black ensembles, Dolly chose a golden shimmery mini dress. They turned up the heat with their sultry outfits. However, Bhumi and Shehnaaz's looks stole the show. Scroll through as we share our download on their attires. Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill turn up the heat at Thank You For coming song launch event. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill turn up the heat at Thank You For Coming event

Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill turn up the heat at Thank You For Coming event(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The paparazzi clicked Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill with Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi at the Thank You For Coming song launch event. The pictures and videos show the star cast having a blast, posing for the media on the red carpet, dancing to the tunes of Haanji, and Shehnaaz popping a champagne bottle. Coming to their outfits, Bhumi donned a cropped blouse and pants set, and Shehnaaz looked stunning in a halter-neck mini dress.

Bhumi Pednekar's sleeveless black-coloured, faux leather cropped blouse features front button closures in ornate gold, a front slit, a curved hem exposing her toned midriff, cut-outs on the back, pointed collars, and a fitted silhouette. She wore it with black pants featuring a low-rise waist, flared hem, and a relaxed fitting.

Bhumi accessorised the all-black ensemble with stacked gold bracelets, statement rings, dangling earrings, and high heels. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open wavy locks, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill complemented Bhumi in a black faux leather mini dress. The sleeveless ensemble features a halter neckline, rose-shaped embellished on the neck, a keyhole cut-out on the front exposing her decolletage, short hem length, and a form-fitting silhouette.

Shehnaaz accessorised the ensemble with calf-length heeled boots. In the end, Shehnaaz chose centre-parted wavy locks, subtle smoky eye shadow, bold kohl-lined eyes, glossy nude lips, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks.