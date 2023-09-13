Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday to Shilpa Shetty; best-dressed stars steal the show at awards night: See who wore what

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in B-Town last night to attend the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards dressed in impeccable ensembles. The guest list included stars like Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Esha Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh with her boyfriend Jaccky Bhagnani, Tiger Shroff, Mouni Roy, Randeep Hooda, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, and Maniesh Paul, among others. Most divas chose traditional fits for their appearance on the red carpet. Scroll ahead to check out what these best-dressed celebs wore to the awards show. Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday to Shilpa Shetty - the best-dressed stars at style awards last night. (Instagram)

Best-dressed celebrities at Style Awards: Who wore what

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's sartorial choices are never a miss! The diva walked the red carpet at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai, dressed in a gorgeous pearl-white statement saree look. She wore a heavily-embroidered saree matched with a sleeveless cropped blouse featuring a plunging neckline. An embroidered belt, a statement necklace, high heels, a ring, a centre-parted bun, bold smoky eye shadow, chocolate brown lip shade, and on-fleek glam rounded off her look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday made a head-turning sartorial statement on the red carpet at the Style Awards in a golden-beige heavily embellished lehenga and off-the-shoulder bralette set. She beautified the ethnic look with a matching embroidered dupatta - draped on the shoulder in a floor-sweeping length. She completed the ensemble with a ring, bracelets, high heels, a centre-parted bun, a dainty bindi, a choker, matching earrings, and minimal glam.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty embraced mermaid core for the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, dressed in a midnight blue ensemble decked in green and red accents, shimmering sequins, and tasselled adornments. Her outfit features a super-cropped full-sleeved blouse and a low-waist floor-length mermaid skirt highlighting her toned abs. She styled the ensemble with statement rings, kohl-lined eyes, open locks, and nude lip shade.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani. The actor brought disco vibes to the awards night in a metallic silver saree paired with a sleeveless silk-satin plunge-neck blouse. She accessorised the six yards with dangling earrings, bracelets, rings, high heels, a sleek top knot, and on-fleek glam picks. Meanwhile, Jackky complemented her in an all-black attire featuring a bandhgala jacket, matching kurta, slim-fit pants, and dress shoes.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde opted for a head-turning silver and pearl-white-coloured ensemble embroidered in intricate details. Her red-carpet look features a cut-out plunging-neck jacket and flared sharara pants. She glammed up the stunning look with a half-tied hairdo, minimal glam, high heels, a layered necklace, and mauve lip shade.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy attended the red carpet event in a white net saree decked in metallic silver floral applique work done on the borders and the pallu. She wore the see-through six yards with a sleeveless blouse. A choker necklace, matching earrings, rings, high heels, a centre-parted sleek bun, bold eye makeup, glossy nude lip shade, and on-fleek brows gave her look a finishing touch.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff walked the red carpet in a monochrome attire featuring a crisp white shirt, a matching notch-lapel blazer, and black rexed-fit pants. He styled the ensemble with black dress shoes, layered necklaces, black-tinted glasses, and a messy hairdo.