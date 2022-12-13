Tips to prevent excessive skin drying in winter

Winter is dry and cold yet while we enjoy this season, we must also know a few changes that our skin goes through as our awareness will help us to care for our skin better. Dry skin, eczemas, rashes and allergies are common in this weather and these issues are faced more by elderly and patients having other comorbidities like diabetes, thyroid disorders, etc.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sneha Ghunawat, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist, Director and Co-Founder of Meraki Skin Clinic in Gurugram, suggested to keep the following tips in mind to prevent the skin from becoming very dry in winter -

1. Cleansers: Use mild soap-free cleansers for your skin. They do not rob the skin of its oil layer and are gentle on the skin. Face washes are a little harsher. They lather more due to the presence of stronger foaming agents. These chemicals can dry out the skin, especially in winters.

2. Moisturization: The use of good quality thick moisturizer cannot be underestimated when we are talking about combating dryness in winters. Choose creams over lotions as they are thicker and more suited for winters. Oils also work as good emollients and are a good choice. Pre-bathing oiling can help to lock in the moisture and keep skin supple and hydrated. Coconut oil, avocado oil and sesame seed oil are good choices. Apply a good layer of moisturizer within 1 min of the shower when the skin is a little wet. This practice helps to better moisturize the skin.

3. Avoid long hot water showers: While we love to relax with a good hot water shower, we must not forget that hot water dissolves the oil layer and leaves the skin rough and dry.

​Dr Sravya C Tipirneni, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Trichologist at Manipal Hospitals in Bangalore, addressed the skincare woes of those worried about a winter wedding and revealed how to prep your skin for the big day with the following perfect winter-proof solution for your skin -

1. Cleanse the right way: Using a nice cleanser (followed by a toner) helps in having healthy skin but don’t overdo it. As too much cleansing gets rid of the skin’s natural moisturizers.

2. Moisturize the dryness away: Petroleum/cream-based moisturizers tend to be better than lotions for normal to dry skin. Also, if you have sensitive skin, using a moisturizer without fragrance or lanolin would be advisable! Pro tip: Apply the moisturizer directly on your wet skin post-bathing, that way, the moisturizer helps trap surface moisture.

3. Restrict the usage of hot water and soap: If you are prone to “winter itch,” take a quick lukewarm shower/bath with a non-detergent-based and non-irritating cleanser (do NOT forget to moisturize immediately after).

4. Cover your cracks: Feet, hands, and lips apart from your face need your love and care. To prevent chapping and cracking, use a petroleum-based lip balm and moisturizer.

5. Avoid winter tanning: By using sunscreen with a sun-protection factor of 15 or greater would be essential if you intend to be outdoors for lengthy periods.

6. Ensure your vitamin D levels are good: As winter rolls around, the exposure to natural sunlight decreases, and this affects your vitamin D levels. Taking your vitamin supplements can do wonderfully good to your skin.

7. Humidify your surroundings: Dry air tends to pull the moisture from your skin, in such cases, room humidifiers can seem like a boon!

8. Consult your dermatologist: Even more so if you have persistent dry, itching, scaling skin. Also, if you have any skin issues that is troubling you, the earlier to your big day that you get it addressed, the better.