Tired of fighting acne? Uncovering the common unnoticed causes

Acne is a common skin condition that affects many people, but did you know that there are several causes of acne that are often overlooked? From hormonal changes to skincare products and even diet and stress, there are many factors that can contribute to the development of acne. It may be due to various causes and reasons among individuals of every age group. Acne can appear on your face, neck, chest and upper back. Acne is a cumulative effect of multiple causes rather than just one. It is important to know the causes of your acne to take control and achieve clear, healthy skin. So, let's dive in and uncover the hidden causes of acne. (Also read: How to treat and prevent acne marks and scars? Expert shares tips )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Chytra V Anand, Founder and CEO of Kosmoderma Healthcare, suggested some common causes of acne that are often unnoticed.

1. Touching your face with dirty hands

Dirty hands can spread germs from hand to face. Throughout the day, we touch different objects and these contain millions of microbes. Experts say to use only clean hands on your face. Otherwise, these germs will cause acne and other skin problems. It is recommended to wash your hands before starting your daily skincare routine.

2. Dirty pillowcases

It is possible for oil, grime, and other contaminants from the environment to accumulate on your pillowcase. Your skin will come into contact with this debris and oil every night, clogging the pores and could cause acne. Experts advised that for good skin, always change your bedsheets and pillowcases from time to time.

3. Foods high in sugar

Consuming too much sugar is detrimental to your health and may also cause acne. High glycemic index foods can make females more sensitive to androgens which elevate the production of oil in the skin, causing clogged pores. It also triggers inflammation to create an ideal environment for acne causing bacteria to multiply and cause breakouts.

4. Stress

When a person is stressed, the level of androgens or sensitivity to the androgens increases. This stimulates the oil glands to secrete more oil and thus contributes to acne on the skin.

5. Medications

Some medicines can also cause acne. Abuse of topical or oral steroids, intake of whey protein supplements etc can lead to facial and body acne

Therefore, a basic skincare regime is necessary to maintain healthy skin. Consult an experienced dermatologist from a reputed brand to understand the cause of your acne and how you can deal with it.

