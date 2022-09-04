Tired of skin problems? Beauty tips to take care of your skin and build a skincare routine

Having clear skin is a dream of many as each one of us desires to achieve flawless-looking skin and although, achieving youthful skin all the time is a myth, one can aim at maintaining healthy, natural skin by catering to your specific skin issues. For this, it becomes crucial to religiously follow a skincare routine in addition to leading a healthy lifestyle.

Even though everyone has different skin types and therefore different skin related issues, concerns and goals, a daily skincare routine can help you maintain overall skin health and improve specific concerns like acne, scarring and dark spots. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Saru Singh, Aesthetic Physician and Skin and Hair Expert, suggested some effective tips and tricks to take your skin health up a notch with the right routine suitable for your skin:

Step 1 - Cleanse

Washing your face is the most basic and essential step of any routine to remove environmental pollutants and dirt that our skin is exposed to. It is advised to wash twice a day, morning and night, to keep clogged pores, dullness and acne at bay. The right cleanser cleanses your skin without stripping essential, healthy oils. Firstly, rinse your face with water and rub a small amount of gentle cleanser suitable for your skin type between clean palms. Massage the face wash all over your face using gentle pressure. Rinse your hands and massage your face with water to rinse your face until you’ve removed the cleanser and grime. Gently pat your face dry with a soft towel.

Step 2 - Moisturise

Moisturizers assist in preventing water loss through the outer layers of the skin while also complementing the natural protective oils and other building blocks within the skin. Everyone needs moisture, but the texture of your moisturizer will differ depending on your skin type. In contrast to popular belief, even oily skin needs moisturizer, however, a suitable one is lightweight, gel-based in consistency, and doesn’t block the pores. So, if you have oily or acne-prone skin, don't bypass daily moisturizer use since over-washing without the appropriate use of a moisturizer will trigger an over-production of oil on your skin. Dry skin may benefit from more cream-based moisturizers.

Step 3 - Protect

Sun protection is the most crucial part of any skin-care regimen. Protecting skin from harmful UV rays’ aids in reducing signs of aging and even prevents skin cancer. It is advisable to apply sunscreen 20 minutes before going outside for the sunscreen to be effective. Choose broad-spectrum SPF which is sweat-resistant and also leaves no or minimal white caste. Opt for a sunscreen that is SPF 30 or higher, and apply it daily even when it's cloudy, always as the final step in your skin-care routine.

She insisted, “Apart from adopting these steps, it is also important to understand that even the best skincare products take time to work, so one should not expect results overnight. If one sticks to a consistent, daily routine, you can likely expect to see some positive changes within 6-12 weeks. Apart from this, one can also add extra steps to this basic routine to address specific skin issues after consulting a dermatologist.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Sandesh Gupta, Senior Dermatologist and Founder of Skin and Laser Centre, recommended steps for a good skincare regimen:

1. Always keep your skin moisturized. Make sure that your moisturizer is made for your skin type. If you have oily skin, use a light-weight moisturizer or if you have dry skin, use a moisturizer that can keep your skin moisturized and hydrated for long.

2. Make sure to wash your face with face wash before you go to bed. For the entire day, your face is exposed to pollution and therefore, it is important that you moisturize your face before you sleep.

3. Use products that suits your skin type. Before you buy any skincare product, make sure that it suits your skin type. If you use products that are not made for your skin types, it might make your skin dry or oily or cause some other problems.

4. Wash your face - Morning and night, wash your face with water and rub a small amount of face wash. If you wear makeup, remove your makeup with a makeup remover then wash your face.

5. Apply serum - Morning is a good time to use a serum with antioxidants, like a brightening vitamin C serum. Night time is a great time to use a moisturizing serum.

6. Moisturizer - Use a moisturizer to hydrate your skin and lock in all the other layers of product you’ve applied. Look for a lightweight lotion for the morning, ideally with SPF 30 or 50. Evening is a good time to use a thicker night cream.

7. Apply sunscreen - It may be the last step. Applying sunscreen helps to protect skin from UV rays that can prevent tanning and sun burns.