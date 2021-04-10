Tod’s Shares Soar in Milan as ‘Influencer’ Ferragni Joins Board

Tod’s shares soared on Friday after a top Italian fashion “influencer,” Chiara Ferragni, was appointed to the company’s board.

The 33-year-old Ferragni is the chairman and chief executive officer of TBS CREW Srl and CEO of Chiara Ferragni Collection, according to her website. She started her career with the launch of fashion blog, theblondesalad.com in 2009, and her personal brand, Chiara Ferragni Collection in 2013. She has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.

The stock of the Milan-based luxury brand jumped as much as 12.1%, making it the day’s best performer on the FTSE Italia All-Share Index. Volumes also surged.

Ferragni’s “knowledge of the world of young people will certainly be extremely valuable,” Tod’s founder and Chairman Diego Della Valle said in a statement.

