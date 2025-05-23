Top 8 plus size Chikankari kurtas to flatter your curves: Flowy fits for fabulous frames

Here’s a little truth nobody tells you loud enough: fashion isn’t one-size-fits-all—and thank goodness for that! Enter: the dreamy world of Plus Size Chikankari Kurtas, where delicate hand embroidery meets easy-breezy silhouettes that actually celebrate your curves. Top 8 Chikankari kurtas that fit like a dream: Flowy fits for fabulous frames(AI Generated)

From graceful Anarkalis to laid-back straight fits, these kurtas blend the timeless artistry of Lucknowi embroidery with flattering cuts and breathable fabrics. So, be it if you’re twirling into a brunch or lounging like royalty, these are made to love you back.

Top 8 Chikankari kurtas to fit every body type!

Soft rayon, delicate thread work, and a splash of subtle prints—this one’s the kurta equivalent of a gentle breeze on a hot day. Ideal for WFH, park strolls, or just vibing pretty at home.

Styling tip: Throw on oxidised hoops and kolhapuris for a comfy-chic desi look.

Floaty, flared, and fabulously feminine; this Anarkali is stitched straight out of a Mughal mini-series. The matching dupatta? Chef’s kiss! It's elegance on autopilot.

Styling tip: Add a sleek bun, chaandbalis, and nude juttis for regal realness.

This one’s the everyday essential that’s anything but basic. Straight cut with hand-done Chikankari, it’s your dependable glam-booster for office hours and evening plans.

Styling tip: Pair with cigarette pants and a pop-colour tote bag.

Chikankari kurta for every body type on Myntra:

Made from breathable cotton and stitched to love your shape, this kurta is equal parts comfy and classy. A low-maintenance bestie for hot summer days!

Styling tip: Wear with palazzos and a messy bun for effortless ease.

Mulmul + Chikan = soft glam heaven! This glamorous piece is especially made to move with you, breathe with you, and make you feel every inch the queen you are.

Styling tip: Belt it up with a fabric waist tie for an Indo-Western twist.

Ready-made outfit alert! This straight-fit kurta set gives you elegant ease with no styling stress. Soft cotton, subtle embroidery, and matching bottoms? Yes please!

Styling tip: Add bold earrings and a sleek clutch to dress it up.

Same cool vibes, fresh new detailing! This twin to the above offers a different embroidery pattern but the same comfy-chic vibe. Brunch or office, it flexes both ways.

Styling tip: Layer with a soft cotton dupatta and tan wedges.

Made in luxe modal with timeless Chikan work, this one's a fusion of soft luxury and traditional artistry. Light as air and easy on the skin. This piece is meant to flatter your body and make you look like a main character.

Styling tip: Go minimal with silver studs and a side braid.

Your body is not a trend; and neither is your style. These plus-size Chikankari kurtas are here to drape your curves in grace, culture, and everyday glamour. Flowy, flattering, and fabulous, they prove that real style blooms when comfort and confidence walk hand in hand. So slip into soft threads, embroidered love, and unapologetic fabulousness.

Are these Chikankari kurtas stretchable or body-hugging? Nope! They're designed to be flowy and breathable—ideal for comfy, elegant wear.

How do I wash Chikankari kurtas? Hand wash or gentle cycle in cold water. Avoid wringing and hang dry in shade.

Can I wear these to formal occasions? Yes! Pair them with dressy accessories and heels to turn them event-ready.

What fabric is best for summer among these options? Cotton and mulmul kurtas are best for hot days—they’re super breathable and soft.

