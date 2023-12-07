Top skincare trends that ruled in 2023: Microneedling, ceramides, laser treatments, hyaluronic injectables and more

Skincare trends in 2023 have harmoniously blended science, tradition, and innovation, offering consumers diverse options. From advanced chemical formulations to traditional Asian beauty practices, the industry embraced both external and internal approaches to cater to individual skincare needs, reflecting a dynamic pursuit of radiant and healthy skin. 2023 was the year of skincare and there was a heightened focus on skin care routines, innovations in skincare products, or a cultural shift towards prioritizing skin health among Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z. Amidst a plethora of advice from dermatologists, aestheticians, plastic surgeons, and non-medical influencers, several key trends have emerged, influencing the choices consumers make for their skincare routines. (Also read: Skincare tips: Here's how to prep your skin for a natural glow amid changing weather )

Top skincare trends that ruled in 2023

From ceramides to microneedling: 7 top skincare trends that ruled in 2023(Pexels )

Dr. Raj Kirit. E.P – Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetologist & Hair Transplant Surgeon, Celestee Skin Laser & Hair Clinic, Hyderabad shared with HT Lifestyle some key trends in skincare that ruled in 2023.

1. Microneedling for skin renewal

Microneedling has become a favoured method in 2023 for skin renewal due to its expanding array of benefits. Renowned for rejuvenating and plumping the skin with minimal discomfort and downtime, this procedure is highly customizable to individual needs. Microneedling effectively enhances the appearance of various skin concerns, including scars such as acne scars, as well as fine lines and wrinkles. This non-invasive technique involves the use of fine needles to stimulate collagen production, promoting a refreshed and revitalized complexion.

2. Ceramides for skin barrier support

Ceramides are the current trendsetters in skin care, offering vital support to the skin's moisture barrier. These powerhouse ingredients not only moisturize but also fortify the protective shield against external threats like weather and pollution. Recognized as a key element for maintaining a youthful and radiant complexion, ceramides have taken centre stage in contemporary skincare, symbolizing the latest trend in effective and protective skincare routines.

3. Laser treatments for precision

Laser Treatments have not only maintained their relevance but have significantly ruled the skincare scene, dominating the scene with precise methods that involve peeling the epidermis and heating the dermis. Laser treatments on advanced devices such as Alma Hybrid were highly demanded by customers wherein the ablative and thermal parameters (CO2 & Erbium Glass) can be tweaked to suit the clients’ orientation towards efficacy and low downtime. Alma Hybrid showcases a stellar performance when it comes to getting rid of atrophic, burn & acne scars. Laser treatments stand out for their transformative effects, offering immediate and continuous improvements for visibly rejuvenated and healthier skin.

4. IV drips for internal radiance

Embracing IV Drips for Internal Radiance isn't just a wellness fad; it's a transformative journey towards overall health and skin rejuvenation. While ceramide levels naturally decline over time, leading to dry skin, IV therapy emerges as a credible solution, dispelling initial scepticism. Beyond the trends set by celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Khloé Kardashian, IV drips contribute to improved skin tone, texture, and clarity.

The damaging effects of ultraviolet light on skin ageing are undeniable, prompting the need for hydration and repair. Ceramide moisturizers, toners, and serums serve as vital supplements to your skin's natural ceramide production. This infusion of ceramides ensures moisture retention, leaving your skin not just soft and smooth but also profoundly healthy.

Bringing her expertise to the same Dr Yuti Nakhwa, MBBS, MD (DVL), Owner and Director, Elixir Skin & Hair Clinic shared with HT Lifestyle the most popular skincare trends of 2023.

1. Chemical formulations take center stage

In 2023, chemical formulations like AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs have revolutionized everyday skincare products, marking a shift towards accessible, professional-grade formulations for radiant and healthy skin. Originally confined to salons, these acids, with over 40 years of history in cosmetology and dermatology, are now widely incorporated into masks, scrubs, cleansers, toners, and moisturizers.

2. The continued rise of Korean and Japanese skincare

The trajectory of Korean and Japanese skincare in 2023 continues to be marked by distinct characteristics. Japanese skincare, rooted in ancient rituals, excels in anti-aging, embracing the wabi-sabi philosophy that finds beauty in imperfection. The three-step J-Beauty routine focuses on cleanse, hydrate, and seal. On the other hand, adaptable to modern life, K-Beauty goes beyond trends—it's a skincare philosophy.

Achieving "glass skin" is budget-friendly, featuring powerhouse ingredients like snail mucin and pimple patches. K-Beauty involves an extensive eight-step process, emphasizing cleansing, toning, essences, ampoules, serums, eye cream, moisturizer, and SPF. Both Japanese and Korean skincare showcase diverse approaches, with J-Beauty embracing simplicity and K-Beauty epitomizing a comprehensive way of life.

3. Hyaluronic injectables for youthful skin

Hyaluronic Injectables offer a quick fix for youthful skin and have been found very effective in today's time. These temporary derma fillers utilize hyaluronic acid (HA), naturally found in the body, especially in joints, eyes, and skin. HA attracts water, boosting skin hydration. Aging causes volume loss, resulting in sagging, fine lines, and thin lips.

Injectable HA, like Profhilo, combats these signs, reducing wrinkles and folds while restoring structure and volume. The effects are immediate, providing a visibly rejuvenated appearance. These are Bio-Remodelling Injections which stimulate the body’s own cells to produce more collagen and elastin in the skin. This improves lines, wrinkles and volume across the entire skin surface, without changing facial features, like traditional dermal filler.

