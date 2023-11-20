It is soon going to be that time of the year when you keep yourself covered with hats, scarves, gloves—anything that will keep heat trapped near your skin while inching closer to the humidifiers, since they are major hydration zappers and easily keep your skin hydrated during winter. However, winters also mean dryness and flakiness so we collected expert advices on easy skincare tips to keep your skin plump and hydrated while still keeping it looking fresh and natural. Skincare tips: Here's how to prep your skin for a natural glow amid changing weather (Photo by Antoni Shkraba on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kalpana Sarangi, Senior Consultant, Consultant Dermatology at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, shared, “As the scorching summer and humidity of the monsoon period recedes, it becomes imperative to adapt our skin care regimen to foster skin rejuvenation, especially in anticipation of the forthcoming festive events.”

She suggested a systematic approach to maintaining skin health during this transition -

Moisturising: Regular moisturising is a critical component in maintaining skin health and radiance. It aids in sustaining skin hydration and forms a barrier against potential environmental damages. Sunscreen Application: It is advisable to add daily application of sunscreen in your skincare routine to shield the skin from the detrimental effects of UV rays, which are not only sourced from sunlight but also from electronic gadgets and LED lights. This practice is instrumental in avoiding pigmentation and premature aging. Reapply sunscreen every 2-4 hours, irrespective of being indoors or on overcast days. Cleansing: Implementing a rigorous cleansing routine, ideally twice or thrice daily, facilitates the removal of accumulated dirt and grime, preventing pore clogging and allowing a healthy radiance to the skin. Skin Additives: Integrating specific additives such as vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, low concentrations of glycolic acid, mandelic acid, and retinol to your moisturizer can be beneficial in priming your skin for a radiant festive glow.

Recommending some holistic approaches for enhanced skin health, she advised -

Hydration: Consuming 8 to 10 glasses of water daily assists in the elimination of toxins, promotes hydration, and sustains skin health.

Consuming 8 to 10 glasses of water daily assists in the elimination of toxins, promotes hydration, and sustains skin health. Nutrition: Maintain a diet rich in fruits, salads, sprouts, nuts, fatty fish, and lean meats as natural antioxidants along with fats and proteins, to gain a vibrant skin complexion.

Maintain a diet rich in fruits, salads, sprouts, nuts, fatty fish, and lean meats as natural antioxidants along with fats and proteins, to gain a vibrant skin complexion. Shower Habits: Opt for brief showers utilizing lukewarm or cold water to prevent the depletion of natural skin oils, thereby retaining its glow.

Opt for brief showers utilizing lukewarm or cold water to prevent the depletion of natural skin oils, thereby retaining its glow. Lifestyle Adjustments: Abstaining from smoking, avoiding passive smoke exposure, limiting alcohol intake, managing stress, and minimizing sun exposure are important lifestyle choices to maintain a healthy and luminous skin texture.

Abstaining from smoking, avoiding passive smoke exposure, limiting alcohol intake, managing stress, and minimizing sun exposure are important lifestyle choices to maintain a healthy and luminous skin texture. Consultation with a Dermatologist: Lastly, seeking the guidance of a dermatologist can be instrumental in selecting products compatible with your skin type and potentially undergoing basic treatments such as detanning or exfoliation, to achieve a rejuvenated and fresh appearance in time for the festive season.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Dipak Patel, Aesthetic Dermatologist at Neel Aesthetics, suggested the following skincare routine for a natural glow -

Cleanser: No matter what you do, Washing your face with a cleanser and taking off all the dirt, impurities and makeup residue will set a clean base to start the routine. Wash your face with cold or normal water. Avoid hot water. Exfoliation: Use a face scrub at least once a week. less is more with face scrub and excessive scrubbing can do more damage than good for your skin. Avoid exfoliation in acne prone skin. Moisturise: use a lightweight hydrating moisturiser. No matter what your skin type is, always moisturise your skin to keep your face hydrated and glowing. Sunscreen : Daily application prevents sun damage, signs of ageing and keeps you ready for the festive beauty. Consistency is the key: Start with a simple routine that will help you achieve your skin goals without much effort. Don’t sleep with your make-up on: Do remove the make-up well with micellar water or a cleansing balm followed by a good cleanser and then moisturiser. Avoid experiments: don’t try new products, facials or masks which you haven’t tried before. Your skin can’t afford unpredictable allergic reactions which may lead to breakouts or sensitivity. Stay hydrated and eat healthy: Hydrate yourself well. You are what you eat. Make sure to follow a healthy and well-balanced diet that is loaded with vitamins and nutrients. Add a hydrating mask: Choose a sheet mask which can be easily applied at home, better if it contains hyaluronic acid or ceramides and add it to your night regime to sooth and replenish your skin. Applying more products doesn’t always guarantee effective results, applying the right product and in the right manner and in the right amount does.

According to Poulomi Roy, CMO at RSH Global, “You should keep your skincare routine simple throughout the year and especially before festivals for maintaining natural glow & keep your skin healthy. Though the basic routine is similar for many, you should look at specific ingredients to ensure the right fit for your skin.” She recommended -

Cleansing: You can wash your face with Vitamin C-based face wash. Vitamin C is known for fighting dark spots and blemishes, thus helping reveal the natural glow of your skin. Toning: You should use a toner on a regular basis, ideally twice daily after washing your face. Toner is helpful for deep pore cleansing and skin hydration. Vitamin C-based toner would be ideal for maintaining natural glow. If your skin is acne prone, you can look for green tea or aloe-based toners. Moisturising: Hydration must be a part of your daily skincare routine, before, during or after festivals. You can look for hyaluronic acid-based products. Hyaluronic acid is known for its powerful water retention properties. You can choose a gel-based moisturizer if you have oily skin and would like to have non-greasy hydrated skin. You can use a non-greasy cream-based moisturizer if that suits your skin. Sun-protection: Sunscreen should be a part of your daily routine whether you are at an outdoor or indoor location. You should select a sunscreen with broad spectrum protection benefits. If you have sensitive skin, you can go for a 100% natural SPF mineral sunscreen. Mineral sunscreen protects your skin naturally from damaging UV rays. You can use a tinted sunscreen which can be used for a base for makeup during festivals or other days.