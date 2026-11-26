Makeup in 2026 is all about having fun, embracing individuality and moving beyond perfectly polished looks. While the minimal, clean-girl aesthetic continues to have its admirers, beauty trends are making room for bolder colours, playful textures and a more relaxed approach to getting ready. Think softly blended lipstick, icy metallic eyes, flushed cheeks and colourful eyeliner that makes even a simple makeup look stand out.

6 beauty trends to try this season (magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Interestingly, the focus is no longer on achieving a flawless, heavily layered base. Instead, makeup enthusiasts are experimenting with products that enhance their natural features while adding a little personality to their everyday looks. From celebrity-inspired beauty trends to looks gaining popularity on social media, here are six trending makeup styles to try in 2026.

Skin-like base makeup

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Heavy, full-coverage foundations are making way for lightweight base products that allow natural skin texture to show through. Skin tints, serum foundations and sheer BB creams are becoming popular choices for achieving a fresh, breathable finish.

The idea is to use concealer only where needed and let the rest of the complexion look natural. A little liquid highlighter on the high points of the face can add dimension without making the skin look overly shiny.

How to try it: Start with moisturised skin, apply a thin layer of skin tint and blend it evenly. Finish with a little concealer and translucent powder where required.

Frosted and metallic eyeshadow

One of the most exciting beauty revivals of 2026 is frosted eyeshadow. Inspired by early 2000s makeup, this trend brings silver, icy blue, champagne, lavender and pearly pink shades back into the spotlight.

Unlike chunky glitter, modern metallic eyeshadows offer a more refined, reflective finish. You can wear a single shimmering shade across your eyelids or combine it with a matte brown in the crease for added depth.

How to try it: Apply champagne or silver eyeshadow to the centre of your eyelids and blend it towards the edges. Pair it with mascara and a nude lipstick for a balanced look.

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Blush draping and statement cheeks

Blush is doing much more than adding a hint of colour to the cheeks. In 2026, it is taking over some of the traditional role of contouring, with high cheek placement creating a lifted, fresh appearance.

Peach, berry, dusty rose and coral are popular choices. Cream and liquid blushes are particularly useful for creating a diffused finish that blends seamlessly into the skin.

How to try it: Apply blush to the apples of your cheeks and blend upwards towards your temples. Start with a small amount and build the intensity gradually.

Blurred lips and soft matte finishes

Perfectly outlined lips are taking a backseat as blurred, softly diffused lip colours gain popularity. Inspired by Korean beauty, the bitten-lip effect creates a naturally flushed appearance without looking overly defined.

Lip tints, creamy lipsticks and soft-matte formulas are useful for recreating this look. Shades such as rose, mauve, berry, terracotta and muted red work particularly well.

How to try it: Apply lipstick to the centre of your lips and gently blend the colour outwards using your fingertips or a lip brush. You can add a little gloss if you prefer a satin finish.

Colourful and graphic eyeliner

If you enjoy experimenting with eye makeup, colourful eyeliner is a trend worth exploring. Cobalt blue, emerald green, burgundy, lavender and metallic silver are bringing a playful twist to traditional black eyeliner.

You do not necessarily need an elaborate graphic design to embrace this look. A colourful line along the upper lash line or a small accent at the inner corners can make a noticeable difference.

How to try it: Keep your eyeshadow neutral and use a coloured eyeliner to create a subtle wing. For evening occasions, experiment with double wings or contrasting colours.

Glossy lips and monochrome makeup

Glossy lips continue to be a favourite, with tinted lip oils, glosses and shiny lip serums adding a fresh finish to everyday makeup. Meanwhile, monochrome makeup remains popular for its effortless appeal.

The idea is to use similar colour families across your eyes, cheeks and lips. For instance, a peach-toned blush paired with peach eyeshadow and a coordinating lip tint can create a cohesive appearance.

How to try it: Choose a colour family that complements your complexion and use different textures to create dimension. Finish with a tinted lip gloss for a polished appearance.

FAQ for makeup looks in 2026 How do I choose the right makeup look for my face? Choose a makeup look based on your face shape, skin tone, personal style and the occasion. You can experiment with different eye makeup, lip colours and base finishes to find what suits you best.

Which makeup look is best for everyday wear? A natural makeup look with lightweight foundation or BB cream, subtle blush, mascara, groomed brows and nude lipstick works well for everyday wear.

How can I make my makeup look last longer? Start with clean, moisturised skin and apply a suitable primer. Use long-wear makeup products, set your base with loose powder and finish with a setting spray to help your makeup stay in place.

What are the most popular makeup trends in 2026? Some popular makeup trends include frosted eyeshadow, glossy lips, soft glam, monochromatic makeup, blurred lips, dewy skin and metallic eye makeup.

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