Trends may come ‘n’ go, but these live on

It is said that what goes around comes around. And this stands true in the case of fashion trends too. As evident after 23 years, styles from the late ‘90s have made their way back to the ramps as well as our wardrobes. While some are the same as the original others got reintroduced with a contemporary touch. Seen on a number of celebrities as well as on television shows with a Clare for exquisite fashion, classic trends have retained their position in the most stylish closets around the world from sensual slip dresses to structured corsets and cardigans. We take a look at some of the iconic trends that have made a grand comeback.

Sequinned Dress

Whether it is a 1999 or a 2022 red carpet, some things remain iconic. And one such example is a classic glittering sequinned dress. Actor Angelina Jolie wore a plunging sequin gown by Randolph Duke for the 1999 Golden Globe Awards. Cut to today, actor Janhvi Kapoor wore a similar dress by Falguni Shane Peacock for an awards ceremony earlier this year. Kapoor’s dress features the same silhouette and neckline as Jolie’s. Even the styling had a striking similarity.

Slip Dress

The ‘90s were all about satin, silk slip dresses. From fashion-forward TV shows to red carpets, they were seen everywhere. Samantha Jones (played by Kim Cattrall, in the hit series Sex and the City) wore a little red dress with cowl neck and spaghetti straps, and the outfit remains a wardrobe staple among up and coming actors, a case in point being Shanaya Kapoor.

Baguettes

Call them tiny, but baguette bags were big in the ‘90s, with luxury fashion houses such as Fendi introducing them on the runway. And of late, this celeb-approved trend seems to be resurfacing. Adding just the right dose of glam to an otherwise subtle look is Khushi Kapoor, with a rhinestone baguette bag by Prada.

Corsets

Think Regency era and corsets come to mind. The vintage garment is still doing the rounds in the fashion circuit, albeit in modified avatars. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker wore a beige corset top and shorts to the CFDA Fashion Awards, 1999. Back home, actor Tara Sutaria sported a similar look, proof enough that the style is here to stay.

Cardigans

Cardigans have made a daring comeback in 2022. The trend was hot in 1999, with F.RI.E.N.D.S. star Lisa Kudrow (who played Phoebe Buffay) donning a modest version of it in most episodes of the sitcom’s sixth season. Now. the likes of Katrina Kaif and Bella Hadid have given it a bold twist, sporting front-open cardigans secured with safety pins.

Chainmail

Chainmail is back in the spotlight after 23 years. Supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss sparkled at a charity gala held by De Beers and Versace in 1999, in dresses right off the Fall Winter runway. Bringing the fabric back in fashion is singer Dua Lipa, in this crop top and skirt. Versace 2022 runway also featured chainmail dresses.

Feathers

Feathers can turn any attire from drab to fab in a jiffy. For the MTV Video Music Awards in September 1999, singer-songwriter Britney Spears stunned in a sheer robe with feathered accents. Recently, actor Jacqueline Fernandez wore a little black dress by Magda Butrym accentuated with feather detailing around the off-shoulder neckline. Pairing the dress with sheer gloves made for a timeless look.

