I have never been someone who buys running shoes only for running. If a pair is comfortable enough to wear all day and looks good with my everyday clothes, I am much more likely to keep reaching for it.

Tried and Tested: ASICS and Campus running shoes; here’s what worked and didn’t (Amazon)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

So when I tried the ASICS Gel-Cumulus 28 and Campus Alexa running shoes, I paid attention to more than just how they looked. I wanted to know how comfortable they felt after several hours, whether I could style them easily and, most importantly, whether there were any small details that became annoying with regular wear.

The two pairs are very different in price and styling, and my experience with them was quite different too. One feels more premium and elevated, while the other is an affordable everyday option with one frustrating flaw.

ASICS Gel-Cumulus 28: What I liked

The first thing that caught my attention was the colour. Purple is my favourite colour, so this was always going to be an easy pair for me to like visually.

But after wearing them, I found that the appeal went beyond the colour. The ASICS Gel-Cumulus 28 has a polished, elevated look that makes it feel less like a shoe I would wear only for exercise and more like something I could work into my everyday wardrobe.

I particularly liked how comfortable they felt for all-day wear. If I know I am going to be out for several hours, comfort is one of the first things I look for in a pair of shoes, and this one delivered for me.

ASICS positions the Gel-Cumulus 28 as a neutral road-running shoe with high cushioning. The women's version uses FF BLAST MAX cushioning and has an 8 mm heel drop. These specifications are useful if you are comparing running shoes, but my own experience was more straightforward: I liked the cushioning and overall comfort for everyday wear.

What I liked most

The colour: The purple makes the pair stand out without being difficult to style.

The comfort: I found it comfortable enough for all-day wear, which is a major plus for me.

The elevated appearance: It has a sporty look but still feels polished enough to wear with casual everyday outfits.

The overall finish: It feels like a more premium pair rather than a basic everyday sneaker.

What I did not love about the ASICS

The one thing that did not work particularly well for me was the height of the base.

The sole feels slightly high, and while I liked that for the elevated look and everyday comfort, I did not enjoy it as much when I was actually running.

This is an important distinction because I would happily wear the pair for a long day out or regular everyday use, but I would not automatically say that my experience means it will work equally well for every runner.

If you are buying this specifically as a running shoe, I would recommend trying it on and walking or jogging in it before making a decision. How a shoe feels underfoot can be very personal.

For me, the Gel-Cumulus 28 worked better as an all-day comfortable sporty shoe than as my ideal running shoe.

Campus Alexa: What I liked

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The Campus Alexa is much more affordable than the ASICS pair, and I bought this one myself.

I was immediately drawn to the black colour because it goes with almost everything. Whether I am wearing jeans, trousers or casual athleisure, I do not have to think too much about whether the shoes will work with the outfit.

What stops the pair from looking too basic is the multicolour detailing. I like that little unexpected touch because it gives the shoe some personality while keeping the overall look easy to style.

The comfort was another big plus for me. For an affordable everyday pair, I found the Campus Alexa surprisingly comfortable.

Campus describes the Alexa as a women's running shoe with a mesh upper and soft insole. The brand also notes that the style runs large and recommends sizing down.

For me, though, the real appeal is its everyday practicality. It is the sort of pair I can see myself wearing for errands, casual outings or days when I know I will be walking around.

What I liked most

The price: It is a much more affordable option if you do not want to spend heavily on running shoes.

The comfort: I found it comfortable for regular everyday wear.

The black colour: It is extremely easy to pair with different outfits.

The multicolour detailing: It adds something interesting without making the shoe difficult to style.

The one Campus detail that really annoyed me

The laces.

They are quite thin and, in my experience, they come undone very quickly while walking.

It may sound like a small complaint, but it becomes surprisingly irritating when you have to stop repeatedly to tie your shoes. For footwear that is meant to be worn while walking or running, I would much rather have laces that stay securely tied.

I like the shoes enough that this would not stop me from wearing them. If I were keeping them for regular use, I would simply replace the laces with sturdier ones.

But if you are considering buying this pair, it is something I would want you to know beforehand.

ASICS Gel-Cumulus 28 vs Campus Alexa: What worked for me?

These two shoes made me realise that I would choose them for completely different reasons.

The ASICS Gel-Cumulus 28 feels more premium and elevated. I love the purple colour, and the comfort makes it particularly good for all-day wear. My main reservation is that the higher-feeling base did not work as well for me while running.

The Campus Alexa is the more affordable everyday option. I like the black colour, the multicolour detailing and the comfort. The biggest drawback is definitely the thin laces that come undone too easily.

ASICS Gel-Cumulus 28 Campus Alexa What stood out to me Premium look and purple colour Affordable price and versatile black Comfort Very comfortable for all-day wear Comfortable for everyday use Running Base felt a little high for me I preferred it as an everyday shoe Styling Elevated sporty look Easy to pair with most outfits Biggest issue Higher base did not feel ideal for me while running Thin laces come undone quickly I would wear it for All-day wear and casual outings Everyday wear and casual outings

Would I buy either pair again?

I would consider the ASICS again if my priority was a comfortable, elevated-looking pair that I could wear for long days. The purple colour is a personal favourite, but I also genuinely liked how polished the shoe looked with casual outfits.

The Campus Alexa makes sense if affordability and everyday versatility are bigger priorities. I like the shoe enough that the lace issue would not put me off completely, especially since replacing the laces is an easy fix.

But I would not call either pair universally perfect for running. My experience is based on how the shoes felt on me, and factors such as foot shape, gait, running style and personal comfort can make a big difference.

That is ultimately what I look for when reviewing footwear. A product can look great online, but the useful part of a review is knowing what it actually feels like to wear it, what works after several hours and which little issues you might not notice until you have lived in it.

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I tried 2 running shoes: FAQs Is the ASICS Gel-Cumulus 28 comfortable for all-day wear? Based on my experience, yes. I found the Gel-Cumulus 28 comfortable enough to wear throughout the day, although its higher-feeling base did not suit me as much while running.

Should you choose ASICS Gel-Cumulus 28 or Campus Alexa? It depends on your priorities. The ASICS feels more premium and offers excellent all-day comfort, while the Campus Alexa is a more affordable and versatile everyday option.

What is the main drawback of the Campus Alexa running shoes? The laces are quite thin and, in my experience, come undone quickly while walking. Replacing them with sturdier laces could be a simple solution.

Is the Campus Alexa good for everyday wear? I found the Campus Alexa comfortable and easy to style for everyday use. Its black colour works with different outfits, while the multicolour detailing adds a more distinctive touch.

The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.