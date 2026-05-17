Tried and Tested: I used this hair dryer for 30 days, and it has changed the way I dry my frizzy hair

Drying my frizzy and coarse hair after a shower always felt like a task I had to force myself to do. I usually either let my hair air dry or use an old hair dryer that made too much noise and took forever. For someone who spends the day on her toes, hair drying almost felt like drying me out instead!

Croma hair dryer review

When I received the Croma Hair Dryer with BLDC Motor for a review, I thought what new does it bring to the table. I'm not a big fan of using dryers and mostly allow my hair to air-dry, but this really cute hair dryer drew me towards it in an instant.

What I liked about the Croma Hair Dryer

Lightweight and feminine colour

The first thing I noticed was the design and that adorable lavender colour. Unlike traditional bulky hair dryers, this one looks sleek and modern, weighing just 560 grams. It is comfortable to hold and use. Even after using it for several minutes, my hand did not feel tired. The dryer also comes with a neat storage case and a magnetic nozzle attachment, which makes it feel more premium than many regular dryers available in the market.

Faster drying speed

Another thing that impressed me the most was the drying speed. I have medium to long hair, and it usually takes me around 12 to 15 minutes to dry it properly. However, with the Croma hair dryer, my hair was mostly dry in about 5 to 7 minutes. On busy mornings, this has honestly been a lifesaver. The powerful BLDC motor with high airflow makes a huge difference compared to normal dryers.

Multiple heat settings

Another thing I really liked was the multiple heat settings, which are not very common in most of the hair dryers. It has cold and warm modes along with a hot air circulation mode. I'm mostly fed up managing my frizzy hair. So, I mostly use the cool setting for everyday drying and to reduce frizz. The controls are simple and easy to understand, even if you are not someone who styles hair regularly, which is a plus point according to me.

Multiple heat settings in Croma hair dryer

{{^usCountry}} Smart temperature control {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smart temperature control {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} I was also worried about hair damage, which would add more frizz to my hair. Thankfully, this dryer includes temperature control technology that adjusts the heat to avoid overheating and burning your hair. Quiet and calm operation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I was also worried about hair damage, which would add more frizz to my hair. Thankfully, this dryer includes temperature control technology that adjusts the heat to avoid overheating and burning your hair. Quiet and calm operation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The noise level is another area where this dryer performs well. Unlike my older dryer, which sounded extremely loud, especially during early mornings, this one is quieter and feels more refined during use. It still makes sound, of course, but it is not harsh or irritating. Things to look out for May feel pricey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The noise level is another area where this dryer performs well. Unlike my older dryer, which sounded extremely loud, especially during early mornings, this one is quieter and feels more refined during use. It still makes sound, of course, but it is not harsh or irritating. Things to look out for May feel pricey {{/usCountry}}

The price may feel high for many users, especially compared to basic dryers available under ₹1,000. While the features justify the cost to some extent, some users may not feel the need to spend this much on a hair dryer. But to be precise, the price is just kept at a medium-premium segment range at ₹6,999.

Portability might be an issue

Another small issue is portability. Although the dryer is lightweight for its category, it lacks the foldable feature and feels larger than compact travel dryers. So if you travel frequently and want something ultra-small, this may not be the ideal option.

Does not completely tame frizz

Though the hair dryer is super fast and claims to use negative ion technology to reduce frizz, the fact is that it does not tame my frizz completely. I tried using the hair dryer with a hair protectant spray and a hair serum, but I did not get that salon-like finish, more so as my hair is naturally frizzy and wavy. However, it might work great for fine and straight hair.

Overall experience

Overall, my experience with the Croma Hair Dryer has been positive. It has genuinely made my hair routine faster, easier, and less stressful. I no longer avoid washing my hair on busy mornings because I know drying it will only take a few minutes. The combination of strong airflow, smart heat control, and comfort grip makes it feel like a hassle-free experience at home. However, it might not be suitable for very frizzy and wavy hair. Price is another factor to be considered, especially for those who do not use a hair dryer frequently.

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The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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