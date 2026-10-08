Tried and Tested: I gave my wardrobe a cotton makeover with FabIndia dresses and tops; here’s my honest review

As a forever fan of cotton fabrics, the first thing I notice when shopping is the fabric. FabIndia, a brand known for its cotton-dominated collection, has always been on my wishlist. So, this birthday, I decided to finally shop from the brand. I picked three outfits, each different from the other, and put them to the test. Here’s how they turned out for me.

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Pink cotton chikankari top

My first pick from the brand was this pink cotton Chikankari top, which immediately caught my eye and quickly became a favourite. Made from textured slub cotton, the top has a subtle dimension, while the bell sleeves and V-neck placket add a contemporary touch, complemented by delicate Chikankari embroidery. Dark colours have never really been my thing, and I usually tend to shy away from pink as well. But this subtle shade of pink definitely won me over.

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Made from textured slub cotton, this top has a subtle dimension, while the bell sleeves and V-neck placket add a contemporary touch.

{{^usCountry}} What I loved most about this top was how versatile it was. It leaves plenty of room for experimentation and can be styled with a skirt, denim, trousers and several other bottoms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What I loved most about this top was how versatile it was. It leaves plenty of room for experimentation and can be styled with a skirt, denim, trousers and several other bottoms. {{/usCountry}}

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How I styled it: I prefer pairing it with a white skirt and denim shorts for a casual look, along with some oxidised jewellery. For a dressier take, I would pair it with a skirt and strappy heels, while white sneakers work well with denim shorts. A crossbody bag completes the ensemble.

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Price: The pink cotton chikankari top is priced at ₹2,599 on the official website.

Pink cotton woven midi dress

Woven in an Ikat pattern, this cotton midi dress features a panelled silhouette with a regular collar, curved hem and three-quarter sleeves, finished with a tie belt at the waist. I was initially sceptical about how the dress would turn out, as the style was quite different from what I usually wear. However, it surprisingly turned out to be a perfect loungewear option, offering a relaxed and comfortable fit without compromising on style. The best part is that it doesn’t need much styling, and you can still look put-together with such few accessories.

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Woven in an Ikat pattern, this cotton midi dress features a panelled silhouette with a regular collar and curved hem.

How I styled it: I styled it with statement danglers, a watch and strappy heels. I also added a waist belt to cinch the waist and give the relaxed silhouette a more defined look.

Price: The pink cotton woven midi dress is priced at ₹4,299 on the official website.

White-blue cotton linen HB geometric short dress

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My last pick was this white-and-blue cotton dress featuring a geometric print, round neck, curved hem and elbow-length sleeves. As someone with a rectangular body shape, I felt the silhouette didn’t flatter my frame as much as I had hoped. The fabric was also different from the soft cotton I usually prefer. Made from Khadi cotton, it has a slightly more textured feel, making it better suited for slightly cooler days.

This white-and-blue cotton dress featuring a geometric print, round neck, curved hem and elbow-length sleeves.

How I styled it: I styled it with open-toe heels, hoop earrings and a waist belt to give the silhouette a more defined look.

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Price: The white-blue cotton linen HB geometric short dress is priced at ₹1,799 on the official website.

Disclaimer: The product featured in this article was sent to Hindustan Times by the brand for review purposes.