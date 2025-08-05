3 pics of Kiara Advani flaunting toned abs in War 2 song Aavan Jaavan: Trendy crop tops with shorts to chic white skirt

Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan are gearing up for the release of their new film War 2. Last week, the makers released the film's first song, Aavan Jaavan, and it gave a glimpse into the romantic chemistry between the leads. Now, Kiara has posted pictures of the stylish outfits she donned in the song, flaunting her toned abs. Kiara Advani flaunts her toned abs in a mirror selfie clicked on the sets of the Aavan Jaavan song from the War 2 movie.

Also Read | Isha Ambani kids Krishna, Aadiya with Anand Piramal look cute in ethnic outfits as they pray at London's Iskcon temple

Kiara Advani shares photos from Aavan Jaavan shoot

On August 5, Kiara posted mirror selfies on Instagram in which she flaunted her toned abs along with three stylish outfits and a few BTS (behind the scenes) clicks from Aavan Jaavan shoot. The BTS photos showed her driving in an open-roof car with Hrithik, the two stars riding a scooter near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, and another of them clicking a selfie with the makers of War 2.

As for the outfits, the star wore three looks: a printed yellow crop top and matching shirts, a check-print crop top with red-coloured shorts, and lastly, a bandeau blouse with a printed skirt. Let's decode the three looks:

Kiara Advani shows off her toned abs in 3 stylish looks

The yellow ensemble features an off-the-shoulder, cropped blouse with half-length sleeves, elastic detailing on the hem and neck, and a fitted design. She paired it with matching bodycon shorts featuring a high-rise waist and a vibrant print. She accessorised the ensemble with stacked dainty bracelets, rings, manicured nails, a matching headband, dangling earrings, loose beach waves, and dewy makeup.

The second outfit she wore featured a Gingham print off-shoulder cropped top with a knotted front, which she paired with red high-waisted shorts. for accessories, she wore stacked necklaces, beaded bracelets, rings, and tied her tresses in a centre-parted half-tied hairdo.

Lastly, for the third look, Kiara donned a strapless printed bikini top and styled it with a white cotton skirt adorned with colourful crocheted flowers and appliqué work. Loose tresses, vintage glasses, earrings, stacked bracelets, and minimal makeup rounded off the styling.

About War 2

War 2, which also stars Ashutosh Rana, is part of YRF's expansive Spy Universe, which includes the Tiger series, Pathaan, and the upcoming film Alpha. The film is slated to release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.