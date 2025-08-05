Isha Ambani kids Krishna, Aadiya with Anand Piramal look cute in ethnic outfits as they pray at London's Iskcon temple

Anand Piramal, Isha Ambani's husband, and their kids, Krishna and Aadiya, recently visited the Iskcon Radha-Krishna Temple in London. The pictures from their visit were shared on social media. Isha's twins looked adorable in ethnic wear. Isha Ambani's kids, Krishna and Aadiya, with her husband, Anand Piramal, at the Iskcon Temple in London.

Isha Ambani's kids visit the Iskcon Temple in London

According to fan pages, Anand Piramal visited the Iskcon Temple in London with his and Isha Ambani's kids to observe the 70th birthday celebration of his father, Ajay Piramal's 70th birthday celebrations. The family was seen meeting the priests at the temple, doing puja rituals, and performing aarti.

Aadiya and Krishna look adorable in ethnic wear

Isha Ambani's twins, Aadiya and Krishna, twinned in adorable co-ord sets for the Iskcon visit. While Aadiya wore a white kurta and pants set adorned with a colourful leaf pattern, her brother chose a navy blue kurta and pants set decked with geometric patterns done in a lighter blue shade.

Meanwhile, Anand Piramal, Aadiya and Krishna opted for ethnic looks for the temple visit. To celebrate his father's birthday, he chose a midnight blue silk kurta featuring full-length sleeves, side slits, and a tailored, relaxed fit.

He paired it with white tapered-fit, straight-leg pants, brown Kolhapuri sandals, a bracelet, a luxurious watch, and a red silk pocket square. A navy blue Nehru jacket featuring a split bandhgala neckline, front button closures, and a tailored look rounded off the ensemble.

About Isha Ambani's family

Isha Ambani is the daughter of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. Isha is the executive director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. She has been married to Anand Piramal, the executive director of Piramal Enterprises Limited, since 2018. The couple became parents to twins Aadiya and Krishna in December 2022.