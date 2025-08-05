Putrada Ekadashi 2025 vrat katha: Shravan Ekadashi vrat today; know ekadashi katha, muhurat, puja timings, and more

Putrada Ekadashi 2025: The auspicious occasion of Putrada Ekadashi is observed twice annually by Hindu devotees. Per Drik Panchang, Ekadashi during Paush Shukla Paksha and Ekadashi during Shravan Shukla Paksha are known as Putrada Ekadashi. Paush Shukla Paksha Ekadashi falls in the month of December or January, while Shravan Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is observed in July or August. Putrada Ekadashi 2025: Check out date, shubh muhurat, vrat katha, puja rituals and more about the auspicious festival. (Pinterest)

Also Read | Kamika Ekadashi 2025: Know Ekadashi vrat katha, rituals and significance

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is more popular in the northern Indian states, and the Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is more popular in other states. It is also called Pavitropana Ekadashi or Pavitra Ekadashi.

Putrada Ekadashi 2025: Date, muhurat and puja timings

This year, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi falls on Tuesday, August 5. Here are all the important timings you should know about:

Parana Time - On August 6, 5:45 AM to 8:26 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 2:08 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 11:41 AM on August 4, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 1:12 PM on August 5, 2025

Putrada Ekadashi 2025: Ekadashi vrat katha

According to the Hindu beliefs, Lord Krishna told Arjun about the importance of Ekadashis, upon which, he implored Lord Krishna to tell him the story of the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha of Shravana month. After this, Krishna told him that just by listening to the story of Putrada Ekadashi, one gets the blessings equivalent to the infinite yagna.

Per the katha, in the Dvapara Yuga, King Mahajita of Mahishmati, though righteous, was childless due to a sin from a past life—driving away a thirsty cow on Ekadashi. Sage Lomasha advised his subjects to observe Putrada Ekadashi and dedicate its merit to the king. They did so, and the king was blessed with a son, restoring joy and dharma.

The Putrada Ekadashi vrat katha teaches us that even the smallest sin causes great suffering; live truthfully, with devotion, and never hurt others—karma follows beyond lifetimes.