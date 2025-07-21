Kamika Ekadashi 2025: Know Ekadashi vrat katha, timings, vrat parana time, ekadashi tithi, rituals and significance

Kamika Ekadashi 2025: The auspicious occasion of Kamika Ekadashi is today, Monday, July 21, 2025. The Hindu festival is observed annually by devotees of Lord Vishnu, who worship him today and observe a fast to receive his blessings. Here's all you need to learn about this festival: Kamika Ekadashi 2025: Kamika Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the Krishna Paksha in the sacred Hindu month of Shravana/Sawan. (Pinterest)

Kamika Ekadashi 2025: Timings and vrat parana time

Kamika Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the Krishna Paksha in the sacred Hindu month of Shravana/Sawan, which usually falls between July to August, according to the Gregorian calendar. Here are all the important moments you need to know about, per Drik Panchang:

Parana Time - 5:37 AM to 7:05 AM on July 22, 2025

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 7:05 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 12:12 PM on July 20, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 9:38 AM on July 21, 2025

Amrita (Best) - 5:36 AM to 7:19 AM

Kala (Loss) - 7:19 AM to 9:02 AM

Shubha (Good) - 9:02 AM to 10:45 AM

Roga (Evil) - 10:45 AM to 12:27 PM

Udvega (Bad) - 12:27 PM to 2:10 PM

Chara (Neutral) - 2:10 PM to 3:53 PM

Labha (Gain) - 3:53 PM to 5:36 PM

Kamika Ekadashi 2025: Significance and ekadashi vrat katha

Kamika means ‘fulfilling desires’; therefore, on this day, those who worship Lord Vishnu with genuine devotion are blessed with peace, happiness, prosperity, and salvation. This is the first Ekadashi after Devshayani Ekadashi. On this day, the parana (breaking the fast) is performed after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast.

It is believed by the devotees that offering Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu on this day pleases him the most as he values them more than diamonds, pearls, gold, and silver. Additionally, on this auspicious day, devotees should get up early and bathe before sunrise, followed by cleaning their home with Gangajal. They should pray to Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi on this day, and also offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dried fruits), while reciting Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Stotra, Geeta, followed by Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.

As for the vrat katha, the day is associated with Bhishma Pitamah and Devarshi Narada. It is believed that Bhishma Pitamah told the vrat katha to Devarshi Narada, and then, Lord Krishna recited the same katha to Kunti's son, Arjun. Bhishma Pitamah had told Devarshi Narada that listening to this Ekadashi katha, one gets the fruits of Vajpayee Yajna. On this date, Lord Vishnu, holding shankha, chakra, and gada, is worshipped.