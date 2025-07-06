Devshayani Ekadashi 2025: Ekadashi vrat today; know the auspicious parana time, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and more

Devshayani Ekadashi 2025: The auspicious festival of Ashadha Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Devshayani Ekadashi. Hindu devotees believe that Lord Vishnu goes to sleep on this day and wakes up after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi. It is observed just after the Jagannath Rath Yatra in the month of June or July. Chaturmas, a holy period of four months in the Hindu calendar, starts from this day. Let's learn about the auspicious timings and vrat parana time today: Devshayani Ekadashi 2025: Devshayani Ekadashi is considered a very pious day in Hinduism. (Pinterest)

Devshayani Ekadashi 2025: Date and auspicious time

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious festival of Devshayani Ekadashi falls on Sunday, July 6. Here are all the important timings you need to know about today:

Vrat Parana Time: July 7, 5:29 AM to 8:16 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 11:10 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 6:58 PM on July 5

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 9:14 PM on July 6

Devshayani Ekadashi 2025: Chaughadiya Muhurat

Udvega (Bad) - 5:29 AM to 7:13 AM

Labh (Gain) - 8:57 AM to 10:42 AM

Amrita (Best) - 10:42 AM to 12:26 PM

Shubha (Good) - 2:10 PM to 3:54 PM

Shubha (Good) - 4:14 AM to 5:29 AM, July 7

Amrit (Best) - 8:39 PM to 09:54 PM

Devshayani Ekadashi 2025: Significance and rituals

Devshayani Ekadashi is also known as Padma Ekadashi, Ashadi Ekadashi and Hari Shayani Ekadashi. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings. The festival is considered extremely pious, and it is believed that fasting and worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day frees one from all sins. Charity and religious acts are also considered to have special importance on Devshayani Ekadashi. From this day, Lord Vishnu goes into Yog Nidra for about four months and hands over the responsibility and management of the earth to Lord Shiva.

On this day, wake up early to take a bath, install Lord Vishnu's idol in the place of worship, dress him in white or yellow clothes, and light a ghee lamp in front of the Lord. Then offer Tulsi leaves and yellow flowers to Lord Vishnu. After this, read the Ekadashi fast story and offer bhog or prasad after Aarti.