Muharram 2025: July 6 or 7, when to observe Ashura? Know correct date, history, significance of Islamic New Year

Muharram 2025: Muslims around the world observe Muharram every year. It is one of the most sacred months in Islam after Ramadan, and marks the beginning of the lunar calendar. It is the first month in the Islamic calendar, considered the second-holiest month in the Hijri calendar after Ramadan. It is followed by the lunar months of Safar, Rabi-al-Thani, Jumada al-Awwal, Jumada ath-Thaniyah, Rajab, Shaban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Zu al-Qadah (or Dhul Qadah) and Zu al-Hijjah (or Zil Hijjah/Dhul Hijjah). Muharram 2025: Shiite faithful pilgrims gather outside the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim during a Muharram procession in Baghdad, Iraq. (Representational Image / AP)

Muharram 2025: When is Ashura - July 6 or 7?

In 2025, Muharram began on Friday, June 27. The 10th day of Muharram is observed as Ashura. Therefore, this year, it falls on Sunday, July 6.

As per the Masjid-e-Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat-e-Hilal Committee, in India, the crescent Moon was sighted on June 26. Therefore, the first day of Muharram-Ul-Haram began on June 27. Since, Ashura falls on Sunday, all public and private sector banks and offices will remain closed on this day.

Lucknow: People take part in the procession of 'Shahi Wax Zari' on the first day of the Islamic month of Muharram, at the Bada Imambara. (PTI)

Muharram 2025: What is Ashura? History, significance of the Islamic New Year

The Islamic New Year, also called Al Hijri or the Arabic New Year, begins on the first day of Muharram. While the month marks a time of reflection, its 10th day — Ashura — is observed with mourning by many Muslims in memory of the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussain Ibn Ali, in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. This battle holds immense religious and political significance in Islamic history.

Muharram has historical importance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims. The battle took place during the caliphate of Yazid I. Imam Hussein ibn Ali, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, refused to pledge allegiance due to Yazid’s unjust rule. En route to Kufa, Hussein and his small group were intercepted at Karbala. On Ashura, vastly outnumbered, they were denied water and brutally killed, with Imam Hussein martyred for standing up for justice and Islamic values.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic year, is a sacred time of prayer and reflection, when warfare is forbidden. It also marks mourning for Imam Hussein’s martyrdom, symbolising justice, sacrifice, and resistance against oppression—core values upheld by Muslims during this spiritually significant period.