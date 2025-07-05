Muharram 2025: Significance of fasting on Ashura for Muslims; know details

Muharram 2025: Considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar, Muharram is observed by Muslims worldwide and holds deep spiritual significance for the community. Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, precedes the months of Safar, Rabi al-Thani, Jumada al-Awwal, Jumada ath-Thaniyah, Rajab, Shaban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Dhul Qadah, and Dhul Hijjah. Muharram 2025: Ashura will be observed on July 6. (Representational Image / AP)

Muharram 2025: When is Ashura?

The tenth day of the month of Muharram is known as Ashura. This year, the crescent moon was observed on June 26, and Muharram began on June 27. Hence, Ashura will be observed on July 6.

Ashura holds deep significance for Shia and Sunni Muslims all over the country. For Sunni Muslims, Ashura is commemorated as the day when Prophet Moses (Musa) and the Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh's tyranny. For Shia Muslims, Ashura is remembered as the day of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. Also read | Muharram 2025: When to observe Ashura, July 6 or 7? Correct date, significance, history of the Islamic New Year

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar.(Photo by Zayn Shah on Unsplash)

Significance of fasting for Sunni Muslims:

Both Shia and Sunni Muslims fast on the auspicious day of Ashura, but for very different reasons. In fact, they also follow different practices of fasting on this day. For Sunni Muslims, Ashura existed even during the pre-Islamic times. Fasting is observed as a way of showing gratitude to Allah.

Sunni Muslims believe that Prophet Muhammad also observed fast on the day of Ashura and urged his followers to keep fast. Hence, Sunni Muslims follow the teaching of Prophet Muhammad on this day. Also read | Ramadan fasting vs intermittent fasting: 1 big mistake that could harm your health

Significance of fasting for Shia Muslims:

For Shia Muslims, Ashura is observed with deep mourning and sorrow, as this day marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Imam Hussein’s martyrdom is marked as a symbol of resistance against injustice and tyranny. On the day of Ashura, Shia Muslims observe fast to spiritually connect with the sufferings of Imam Hussein and pay homage to him.