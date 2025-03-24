Ramadan fasting vs intermittent fasting: 1 big mistake that could harm your health

When comparing intermittent fasting (IF) and Ramadan fasting, it is essential to recognise both the similarities and crucial differences. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, Head of the Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar Navi Mumbai, shared a breakdown. Ramadan fasting vs intermittent fasting: Are you fasting wrong? 1 big mistake you must avoid!(File Photo)

Key comparisons between intermittent fasting and Ramadan fasting

Time-Restricted Eating:

Both IF and Ramadan fasting involve periods of time-restricted eating. They both condense eating into a specific window of time. This shared characteristic can lead to similar physiological effects.

Potential Health Benefits:

Both practices have been linked to potential health benefits, including:

a) Improved insulin sensitivity.

b) Weight management.

c) Positive effects on lipid profiles.

d) Potential cellular repair.

Crucial differences between intermittent fasting and Ramadan fasting

Hydration:

This is the most significant distinction. Ramadan fasting typically requires complete abstinence from both food and liquids (including water) during daylight hours. Most IF protocols allow for the consumption of water, unsweetened tea and black coffee during fasting periods. This “dry fast” of Ramadan, creates very different physiological responses within the body.

A diet rich in fruits is recommended during fasting as this keep the body hydrated.

Timing and Structure:

Ramadan fasting follows a set schedule determined by sunrise and sunset, varying with geographical location and time of year. It is also a month-long commitment. IF offers more flexibility, with various methods (e.g., 16/8, 5:2) allowing individuals to choose a schedule that suits them.

Religious and Cultural Context:

Ramadan fasting is a religious observance with deep spiritual significance for Muslims. IF is primarily a dietary strategy chosen for health or lifestyle reasons.

Meal Composition:

While healthy eating is encouraged in Ramadan, cultural traditions can influence food choices. IF emphasizes nutrient-dense foods during eating windows, but specific dietary guidelines vary.

Dietitian's perspective on health benefits:

Ramadan Fasting:

It can provide metabolic benefits, but careful attention to hydration and nutrient intake during non-fasting hours is crucial. Those with pre-existing health conditions should consult with a healthcare professional.

Intermittent Fasting:

This offers flexibility and can be tailored to individual needs. Focus on balanced meals and adequate hydration during eating windows is essential. It is generally easier to maintain proper hydration during IF, than during Ramadan fasting.

Whether you are fasting or feasting, don't forget to add green foods to your diet!(Shutterstock)

General Considerations:

Both fasting methods can impact individuals differently. It's important to listen to your body and prioritize overall health. A well balanced diet is key to gaining the most health benefits from either style of fasting.

In essence, while both IF and Ramadan fasting share the concept of time-restricted eating, the “dry fast” nature of Ramadan fasting creates a distinct physiological experience.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.