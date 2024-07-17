Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Ashadi Ekadashi today; know significance, shubh muhurat, rituals, vrat timings, parana time

Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: The Ashadha Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Devshayani Ekadashi. The festival holds much significance for Hindu devotees of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep (Yog Nidra) and wakes up after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi. During this time, starting any auspicious work is prohibited. Read on to learn about this festival's shubh muhurat, vrat muhurat, parana time, rituals, and more. (Also Read | Ashura Muharram 2024: History and significance of Sunni fasting and Shia faaka on 10th Muharram) Devshayani Ekadashi 2024: Know Ashadi Ekadashi date, significance, shubh muhurat, rituals, vrat timings, and parana time. (Pinterest)

Devshayani Ekadashi 2024 Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Muhurat and Parana Time

This year, Devshayani Ekadashi falls on July 17, today. According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi began at 8:33 pm on July 16 and will end at 9:02 pm on July 17. Devotees should observe a fast from sunrise and end it the next day, after sunrise. Meanwhile, the vrat parana time, or the time to end the fast, is on July 18 from 5:35 am to 8:20 am. The end of the day of the parana Dwadashi is at 8:44 pm.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2024 Significance and Rituals

Devshayani Ekadashi is also known as Padma Ekadashi, Ashadi Ekadashi, and Hari Shayani Ekadashi. The Ekadashi falls on the 11th day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha. It is believed that Lord Vishnu goes to sleep on Sheeshnaag in Ksheer Sagar (milky ocean) for four months, and this period is called Chaturmaas. One should pray to Lord Vishnu on this day to seek his blessings.

Begin your day by taking an early morning holy bath. Place a wooden plank and place an idol of Lord Vishnu on it. Chant mantras and offer Lord Vishnu with cow ghee, yellow chandan, roli, five fruits, dry fruits, yellow flower garland, and sweets. One can also perform hawan at their home to remove negative energies. It is also believed that those who observe the Devshayani Ekadashi fast must perform charity and donate essentials to the needy.