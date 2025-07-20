Second Sawan Somwar 2025: Date, puja timings, shubh muhurat, significance, rituals and all you need to know

Sawan Somwar 2025: The holy month of Shravan, also known as Sawan, holds deep importance in the Hindu calendar as it is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this sacred period, devotees observe Sawan Somwar Vrat, fasting every Monday to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings for happiness, prosperity, and spiritual well-being. Shravan, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is significant for Hindus. (Pinterest)

These Mondays, known as Shravan Somwars, are considered especially holy for offering prayers, chanting mantras, and performing fasts in devotion to Mahadev.

When is Sawan Somwar 2025 date and time

In 2025, the Second Sawan Somwar will fall on Monday, July 21. The Ekadashi tithi starts at 12:12 PM on July 20 and ends at 9:38 AM on July 21.

The holy month of Shravan, known as Sawan in North India, is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Significance of Sawan Somwar

Sawan Somwar holds deep spiritual significance, as worshipping Lord Shiva during this holy month is believed to quickly earn His blessings. Fasting on Mondays in Shravan is said to help fulfil wishes, bring harmony in marriage, and cleanse past sins. Many devotees also begin the Solah Somwar Vrat (fasting for 16 consecutive Mondays) from the first Monday of Sawan.

In North India, this month is popularly celebrated as Sawan, while in South India, it’s known as Shravan Masa. The difference in the lunar calendars, Purnimanta in the north and Amanta in the south, leads to a 15-day variation in the start of Shravan between these regions.

Sawan Somwar 2025 rituals

The day begins with an early morning bath, followed by wearing clean, preferably white clothes. Worshippers then offer sacred items like Gangajal, milk, honey, and Bilva leaves to the Shivling as part of the puja. Chanting “Om Namah Shivaya” or the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra 108 times is considered highly auspicious.

Many observe the Sawan Somwar Vrat, fasting from sunrise to sunset or consuming only fruits and milk throughout the day. Devotees also visit Shiva temples to participate in evening aarti and perform abhishek rituals, marking the day with devotion and prayers.