Sawan Somwar 2025: First Monday of Sawan today; know vrat katha, timings, shubh muhurat, importance, rituals and more

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Jul 14, 2025 09:48 AM IST

Sawan Somwar 2025: Sawan or Shravan maas is a significant Hindu festival where devotees fast on Mondays to worship Lord Shiva. The first Monday is on July 14.

Sawan Somwar 2025: Sawan or Shravan maas (month) is an auspicious Hindu festival observed annually. During this period, Hindu devotees worship Lord Shiva and seek his blessings by keeping vrat (fasts). The vrat is observed on all Mondays during the Shravan month to please Lord Shiva. They are known as Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar Vrats. 

Sawan Somwar 2025: Devotees perform 'Abhishek' of Shivling on the first day of the Sawan month. (Ashish Maitra ANI)
Sawan Somwar 2025: Devotees perform 'Abhishek' of Shivling on the first day of the Sawan month. (Ashish Maitra ANI)

Also Read | Sawan 2025 full calendar: When is Shravan month beginning? Know first Sawan Somwar vrat date, shubh muhurat and more

During the Sawan month, many devotees observe fasts during sixteen Mondays or Solah Somwar fasting from the first Somwar of the Sawan month. Devotees also worship Maa Parvati and seek her blessings. Today is the first Somwar/Monday of Sawan maas. If you and your loved ones are observing the festival, here's everything you need to know about it.

Sawan Somwar 2025: Puja timings and shubh muhurat 

According to Drik Panchang, the first Monday of Sawan is July 14. Devotees can worship Lord Shiva on this day from the morning Brahma Muhurta to Pradosh Kaal. Here are all the timings you should know: 

Brahma Muhurta - 4:15 AM to 5 AM  

Abhijeet Muhurta - 11:59 AM to 12:55 PM 

Amrit Kaal - 11:21 PM 12:55 AM, July 15

Rahu Kaal - 7:16 AM to 9:00 AM

Tithi Chaturthi - up to 11:59 PM

Prohibited - 1:54 PM to 03:28 PM

Sawan Somwar 2025: Significance and rituals 

Hindu devotees worship Lord Shiva during Sawan maas, especially on Mondays. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati during this time removes problems in married life. Unmarried girls also observe Sawan Somwar fasts with deep devotion, seeking blessings for an ideal life partner. 

The sacred vrat is believed to help dispel negative energies, ailments, and financial hardships. It is also observed for relief from health issues, child-related concerns, and prosperity. On this day, devotees especially offer prayers to the Shiv Linga by pouring water and offering Bel leaves as a mark of reverence.

To observe the festival, wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and wear clean, new clothes. Place the Shivlinga in the temple inside your house or visit a Shiva temple near your house to perform abhishek with water, milk, curd, ghee, honey and Gangajal. Bel leaves, aak-dhatura, and white flowers are also offered to Lord Shiva. Devotees should also chant 'Om Namah Shivaya' while performing rituals. 

Sawan Somwar 2025: Vrat Katha 

It is believed that a poor Brahmin couple were great devotees of Lord Shiva. They longed for a child, but despite years of worship, they remained childless. Disheartened, they prayed to Lord Shiva. Pleased with their devotion, he appeared before the couple and advised them to fast every Monday during Sawan with sincerity. The couple followed his words, offering water, Bel leaves, Dhatura, and performing evening Aarti with Bhog. By the end of Sawan, they were blessed, and soon a beautiful son was born to them.

