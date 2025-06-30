Sawan 2025 full calendar: When is Shravan month beginning? Know first Sawan Somwar vrat date, shubh muhurat and more

Sawan 2025: The auspicious Hindu festival of Sawan or Shravan maas (month) is observed annually to honour Lord Shiva. Hindu devotees seek the blessings of the god and keep fasts on all Mondays during the Shravan month to please Lord Shiva. They are known as Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar Vrats. Many devotees observe sixteen Mondays or Solah Somwar fasting from the first Somwar of the Sawan month. Devotees also worship Maa Parvati and seek her blessings. If you and your loved ones are observing the festival, here's everything you need to know about it. Sawan 2025: The auspicious Hindu festival of Sawan Somwar is observed with pomp every year. (Representative Image (Unsplash))

Sawan 2025: Shravan month start and end dates

According to Drik Panchang, this year the auspicious festival of Sawan will begin on July 11 and will end on August 9. This year, Sawan will end with the much-anticipated festival of Rakshabandhan, which will be celebrated on August 9 this time.

Sawan 2025: First Sawan Somwar date

The first Sawan Somwar will be observed by devotees on July 14. Sawan Somwar has special significance for the devotees of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. On this day, people keep fast and perform Jalabhishek by offering water, milk, Bel leaves, and Ganga jal on the Shivling.

Sawan 2025: Sawan Somwar full calendar

Sawan Somwar Date First Sawan Somwar Vrat July 14, Monday Second Sawan Somwar Vrat July 21, Monday Third Sawan Somwar Vrat July 28, Monday Fourth Sawan Somwar Vrat August 4, Monday Prev Next

According to Drik Panchang, Sawan begins on July 11 in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will observe it from July 25 and Nepal and some parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on July 16.

Sawan 2025: Things to remember during Sawan

The Sawan or Shravan month is considered highly auspicious in the Hindu religion. During this time, it is advised to eat only vegetarian food, avoid non-vegetarian food, garlic and onion, avoid alcohol, and observe a fast on Mondays. According to beliefs, donating milk or milk products this month is extremely auspicious.