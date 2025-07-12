Devotees welcomed with flower shower at KV temple on first day of Sawan

Devotees in queue at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi were greeted with a shower of flowers on Friday, marking the auspicious beginning of the Sawan month. Kanwariyas in Kashi on Friday (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

The day began with the Mangala Aarti of Lord Vishwanath. Following the Aarti, divisional commissioner S Rajalingam, who is the ex-officio chairman of the executive committee of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, welcomed devotees by showering flowers upon them.

As part of the Shikhar Aradhana ritual, devotees were showered with flowers in front of the three temple peaks representing Lord Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath, Lord Dandapani and Lord Baikuntheshwar.

Three plates of flowers were also offered to Maa Annapurna. The petals from these offerings were distributed throughout the day to devotees, along with Akshat Prasad of Maa Annapurna, as a welcome gift to mark the first day of the holy month.

Chief executive officer Vishwa Bhushan, deputy collector Shambhu Sharan, and Tehsildar Mini L Shekhar also welcomed devotees. The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust reaffirmed its commitment to enriching the Sanatan tradition and strengthening the spiritual heritage of Kashi through continued innovation and service.

Varanasi DM emphasises cleanliness, safety

District magistrate Satyendra Kumar visited several major temples on Friday, including Shultankeshwar Temple, Bhimchandi, Rameshwar and Karmadeshwar Mahadev Temples, to assess arrangements for the Sawan month and ensure a smooth experience for devotees.

He gave on-the-spot instructions to officers and stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness, proper lighting, robust security, and health facilities at all major religious sites. “Devotees should not face any kind of problem during the Sawan month,” he said, directing officials to ensure the best possible services are provided.

The DM instructed the necessary cleaning of temple premises and nearby areas and called for the deployment of boats and divers along the banks of the Ganga for added safety.