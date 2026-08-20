Tried and Tested: I used Bath & Body Works’ Disney mists and one became my everyday scent

I have always been fascinated by the world of Disney. The princesses, their stories and the idea of escaping into a fairy tale, even if only for a little while, never really get old. So when Bath & Body Works' latest Disney fragrance collection arrived for me to try, I was curious to see what these scents would actually be like beyond the pretty packaging and familiar characters.

Tried & Tested: I used Bath & Body Works’ Disney mists and one became my fav

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

The collection brings together fragrances inspired by six Disney Princesses: Aurora, Belle, Mulan, Rapunzel, Snow White and Tiana, along with the Life's a Fairytale fragrance. There are also Body Lotions, 3-Wick Candles and other accessories in the collection.

I received two Fine Fragrance Mists to try, Life's a Fairytale and Tiana, and wore both as part of my regular routine. I was looking at more than just which one smelled better. I wanted to see how they settled on my skin, how long I could still smell them, whether they were comfortable to use regularly and, importantly, whether they worked with the clothes I actually wear.

After a few wears, I had a clear favourite. Tiana was the one I kept coming back to.

Life's a Fairytale Fine Fragrance Mist

MRP: ₹2,499

Life's a Fairytale Fine Fragrance Mist

Life's a Fairytale is the more playful of the two. The fragrance combines charming berries, floral fairytale and kingdom woods, creating a fruity-floral scent with a warmer base.

The berries are noticeable when you first spray it, giving the mist a sweet, fresh quality. After a while, the floral notes become softer, and the woody notes add some warmth. I liked that it didn't remain overly sweet on my skin, which can sometimes make fruity fragrances feel a little too much for everyday wear.

It is also the easier one to reach for when you don't want to think too hard about your fragrance. I wore it to work, during the day and while heading out, and it fitted into all of those settings without feeling out of place.

The formula itself was another plus. The mist feels quite light when sprayed and doesn't leave my skin feeling greasy. It also didn't leave visible marks on my clothes while I was testing it. I found that particularly useful because I could spray it on before getting dressed without worrying too much about the fabric.

For a fragrance mist, I was also happy with how long the scent stayed around. I could still smell it several hours after applying it, although it naturally became softer as the day went on. Fragrance longevity will vary from person to person, of course, but I didn't find myself needing to immediately reapply it.

It is a lovely everyday fragrance. But then I tried Tiana, and my preference changed.

Tiana Fine Fragrance Mist

MRP: ₹2,499

Tiana Fine Fragrance Mist

Tiana is inspired by the world of The Princess and the Frog and features notes of delicate water lily, gilded amber and shimmering bayou woods.

This was much closer to the kind of fragrance I naturally gravitate towards. The water lily gives it a soft floral opening, while the amber and woods make it warmer as it settles. It doesn't have the obvious sweetness of Life's a Fairytale, which is probably why I found it easier to keep wearing.

What I liked most was that Tiana didn't feel like something I would only wear because it was part of a Disney collection. The Disney inspiration is there, but the fragrance works perfectly well on its own. If I came across it without knowing the story behind it, I would still pick it up because of the scent.

I also found myself reaching for it more often. That is probably the most honest way I can judge a fragrance. There were days when both bottles were sitting in front of me and I instinctively picked Tiana.

It worked equally well during the day and in the evening, and I liked how it became softer and warmer after being on my skin for a while. It lasted for several hours on me and, like Life's a Fairytale, felt light enough to reapply without making the fragrance feel overwhelming.

The mist also didn't stain my clothes during the time I was using it. It has a slightly water-like feel when sprayed, rather than the heavier sensation you can sometimes get from body products, which made it comfortable to use regularly.

What I thought of the mists overall

The biggest thing I noticed while testing both was how easy they were to incorporate into my routine. Neither felt like a fragrance I had to save for a particular occasion.

Both had good staying power for a Fine Fragrance Mist, and I liked that they gradually softened rather than disappearing almost immediately. They also felt lightweight on the skin, which matters to me when I'm using a fragrance regularly.

I wouldn't compare them directly with an eau de parfum. A concentrated perfume will generally give you stronger projection and a different kind of longevity. These are better suited to someone who likes the ease of a mist and doesn't mind refreshing their fragrance during the day when needed.

Between the two, though, Tiana was the one that stood out.

So, would I buy one again?

Tiana, without a doubt.

Life's a Fairytale is a fun option if you enjoy fruity and floral fragrances, and I can see it being particularly appealing to someone who wants something cheerful and easy for daytime. But Tiana felt more natural to me.

The combination of water lily, amber and woods is soft without being boring, and warm without becoming heavy. More importantly, I actually wanted to keep wearing it after the initial testing period, which is ultimately what I look for in an everyday fragrance.

And perhaps that is the nicest thing about this Disney collection. You don't necessarily have to choose a fragrance based on which Princess you loved most as a child. You can simply find the one that smells most like you.

For me, that turned out to be Tiana.

Similar stories for you:

Hoop earrings have become my personal favourite, and I can't stop wearing them

Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style

Stop slipping on court: 8 Indoor sports shoes to play your favourite sport in style

Bath and Body Works' mists: FAQs How long do Bath & Body Works Disney Fine Fragrance Mists last? In my experience, both Disney mists remained noticeable for several hours, although longevity can vary depending on skin type, weather, application and individual body chemistry.

Which Bath & Body Works Disney mist should you buy? If you prefer fruity and playful fragrances, I would pick Life’s a Fairytale. If you prefer warmer floral scents with woody undertones, Tiana is the better choice.

Do Bath & Body Works Disney mists stain clothes? I did not notice any staining or visible marks on my clothes while testing either Life’s a Fairytale or Tiana. However, it is always sensible to allow a fragrance mist to dry before putting on delicate fabrics.

Which Bath & Body Works Disney mist is best for everyday wear? For me, Tiana was the better everyday fragrance. Its amber and water lily notes made it easy to wear and reapply throughout the day.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. They were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)