TV star’s unusual dress made from ‘500 loaves of bread' at African awards triggers backlash over food wastage
Queen Mercy Atang’s bread dress at AMVCA 2026 sparks debate online, dividing opinions over creativity, food waste, and fashion ethics.
At the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), a bold red carpet look has sparked intense debate online after reality TV star Queen Mercy Atang appeared in a gown reportedly made from around 500 loaves of bread.
Designed by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah’s Empire, the outfit was created as a promotional statement for Atang’s bakery business, Swit Cakes & Desserts. Speaking about her choice, Atang said, “What other place is better to advertise my business than the AMVCA?” in an interview with the BBC at the event. (Also read: Alia Bhatt revives the capri pants trend in a chic all-black airport look ahead of Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance )
Reality star's bread dress draws backlash
While the look grabbed massive attention for its creativity, it also triggered strong backlash on social media, with many questioning the ethics and message behind using food as fashion.
One user on X wrote, “This is so crass… even if it turns out to be fake, the visual alone is still deeply tone-deaf. Bread is one of the most basic food staples.” Another comment read, “That bread dress… was not only a waste of good bread but also a direct disrespect to the poor and needy and highly insensitive considering the present situation.”{{/usCountry}}
One user on X wrote, “This is so crass… even if it turns out to be fake, the visual alone is still deeply tone-deaf. Bread is one of the most basic food staples.” Another comment read, “That bread dress… was not only a waste of good bread but also a direct disrespect to the poor and needy and highly insensitive considering the present situation.”{{/usCountry}}
Adding to the criticism, one user said, “Completely agree. I doubt it's real bread but whatever it is, it's just not right. The ridiculous amount of dresses these people put on all in the name of fashion is disturbing… They should be laughed at too. Their designers? They should be flogged. Buy bread for the hungry if you really care about them. It’s simply idiotic.”
Despite the outrage, a section of social media users defended the concept as a bold marketing move, with one remarking, “She is just trying to portray what she does for a living... It's her idea and she's brave enough to recreate it. This should not have anything to do with the poverty situation of some people in Nigeria.”
About the event
The polarising reactions have made the bread dress one of the most talked-about fashion moments from the AMVCA red carpet. The 12th edition of the event, often dubbed the “African Oscars,” celebrated excellence in film and television across 32 categories, with My Father’s Shadow emerging as the biggest winner of the night.
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