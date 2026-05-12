TV star’s unusual dress made from ‘500 loaves of bread' at African awards triggers backlash over food wastage

At the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), a bold red carpet look has sparked intense debate online after reality TV star Queen Mercy Atang appeared in a gown reportedly made from around 500 loaves of bread.

Queen Mercy Atang's bread dress divides opinions on social media.(Instagram/@queenmercyatang)

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Designed by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah’s Empire, the outfit was created as a promotional statement for Atang’s bakery business, Swit Cakes & Desserts. Speaking about her choice, Atang said, “What other place is better to advertise my business than the AMVCA?” in an interview with the BBC at the event. (Also read: Alia Bhatt revives the capri pants trend in a chic all-black airport look ahead of Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance )

Reality star's bread dress draws backlash

While the look grabbed massive attention for its creativity, it also triggered strong backlash on social media, with many questioning the ethics and message behind using food as fashion.

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{{^usCountry}} One user on X wrote, “This is so crass… even if it turns out to be fake, the visual alone is still deeply tone-deaf. Bread is one of the most basic food staples.” Another comment read, “That bread dress… was not only a waste of good bread but also a direct disrespect to the poor and needy and highly insensitive considering the present situation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One user on X wrote, “This is so crass… even if it turns out to be fake, the visual alone is still deeply tone-deaf. Bread is one of the most basic food staples.” Another comment read, “That bread dress… was not only a waste of good bread but also a direct disrespect to the poor and needy and highly insensitive considering the present situation.” {{/usCountry}}

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Adding to the criticism, one user said, “Completely agree. I doubt it's real bread but whatever it is, it's just not right. The ridiculous amount of dresses these people put on all in the name of fashion is disturbing… They should be laughed at too. Their designers? They should be flogged. Buy bread for the hungry if you really care about them. It’s simply idiotic.”

Despite the outrage, a section of social media users defended the concept as a bold marketing move, with one remarking, “She is just trying to portray what she does for a living... It's her idea and she's brave enough to recreate it. This should not have anything to do with the poverty situation of some people in Nigeria.”

About the event

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The polarising reactions have made the bread dress one of the most talked-about fashion moments from the AMVCA red carpet. The 12th edition of the event, often dubbed the “African Oscars,” celebrated excellence in film and television across 32 categories, with My Father’s Shadow emerging as the biggest winner of the night.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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