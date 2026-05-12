TV star’s unusual dress made from ‘500 loaves of bread' at African awards triggers backlash over food wastage

At the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), a bold red carpet look has sparked intense debate online after reality TV star Queen Mercy Atang appeared in a gown reportedly made from around 500 loaves of bread. Queen Mercy Atang's bread dress divides opinions on social media. (Instagram/@queenmercyatang)

Designed by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah’s Empire, the outfit was created as a promotional statement for Atang’s bakery business, Swit Cakes & Desserts. Speaking about her choice, Atang said, “What other place is better to advertise my business than the AMVCA?” in an interview with the BBC at the event. (Also read: Alia Bhatt revives the capri pants trend in a chic all-black airport look ahead of Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance )

Reality star's bread dress draws backlash While the look grabbed massive attention for its creativity, it also triggered strong backlash on social media, with many questioning the ethics and message behind using food as fashion.

One user on X wrote, “This is so crass… even if it turns out to be fake, the visual alone is still deeply tone-deaf. Bread is one of the most basic food staples.” Another comment read, “That bread dress… was not only a waste of good bread but also a direct disrespect to the poor and needy and highly insensitive considering the present situation.”