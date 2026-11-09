Tyra Banks dazzles at Diwali celebration in New York, chooses traditional green and gold brocade lehenga with extravagant diamond necklace

Tyra Banks did not walk into a Diwali party in New York City. She floated in, shimmered in, and took over the room like the supermodel she is. The creator and host of America's Next Top Model attended restaurateur Maneesh K Goyal's Diwali celebration in NYC, and let's just say, she understood the assignment and aced it. She shared over a dozen pictures in her November 9 Instagram post as proof. Also read | Kareena Kapoor ditches lehenga for begum-core kaftan on Diwali

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If you have ever wondered what happens when high fashion meets festive Indian couture meets Tyra Banks-level confidence, this is your answer. Spoiler: it is a lot of green, a lot of gold, and a lot of diamonds.

The lehenga

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Styled by Wilford Lenov, Tyra wore a custom couture creation from Maison Tai. The choli was a deep forest-green blouse with a plunging V-neckline, full sleeves, and delicate gold lace. It was regal and very much giving main-character energy.

Then there was the skirt: a voluminous A-line lehenga in rich brocade, patterned with elaborate golden floral motifs. And because Tyra does not do anything halfway, the dupatta was draped over her shoulder and cinched at the waist with an intricately embellished belt. It was traditional enough, yet chic.

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The jewellery

{{^usCountry}} We need to talk about the jewels, because Tyra did not come to play. At the centre of her festive look was a luxurious diamond choker with intricate drop motifs and a central ruby teardrop stone by Kalyan Jewellers USA. It sat perfectly in the plunge of her blouse. The maang tika was a delicate circular diamond piece, framing her face. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We need to talk about the jewels, because Tyra did not come to play. At the centre of her festive look was a luxurious diamond choker with intricate drop motifs and a central ruby teardrop stone by Kalyan Jewellers USA. It sat perfectly in the plunge of her blouse. The maang tika was a delicate circular diamond piece, framing her face. {{/usCountry}}

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The earrings were diamond jhumkas with hanging pearl droplets. On her wrists, she wore a striking emerald-and-diamond cuff, stacked gold rings, and a cocktail ring with a bold centre emerald. And then there was the bag: a glittering gold embroidered potli with antique detailing, tassels, and vibrant floral threadwork.

The timeless glam

Tyra's beauty look was all about enhancing her glow. The eyes were the star: a dramatic bronze-and-gold smoky eye with sharp black winged eyeliner and heavy lashes. Her skin was dewy, with warm bronzer, soft rosy blush, and a subtle golden highlighter. Her lips were defined with a nude-brown liner and finished with a nude lipstick. Her hair was styled in cascading honey-blonde waves, parted cleanly down the centre to make room for the maang tika.

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What made this moment so special was not just the outfit. It was the energy. Tyra shared moments from the night on Instagram, reflecting on the spirit of Diwali and celebrating the triumph of light over darkness. She also gave a sweet shoutout to her seatmate, Ricki Lake, and to the catering by Passerine. It felt joyful and intentional, like someone was not just dressing up for a Diwali party but genuinely embracing the culture and its meaning.