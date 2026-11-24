Weddings are all about glitz and glam. They include a magnitude of festivities, events, and after parties. Destination weddings in particular are beyond the ceremonies, thereby creating opportunities for guests to explore new places, enjoy multiple celebrations, and dress for different settings. While the outfit often takes centre stage, footwear is an equally important consideration. So whether you’re the bride or the bridesmaid, here’s our guide on choosing wedding shoes that combine style, comfort and practicality across three popular destination weddings. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Jaya Tahilramani, director of London Rag, shared a guide on wedding footwear.

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Beach weddings

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We can think of waves, magical skies, and the cool breeze when it comes to beaches, right? Beach weddings are amongst the coziest destination weddings to go for. They call for relaxed silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and footwear that can handle sandy surfaces. According to Tahilramani, Block heels make an excellent choice as they offer a sturdy grip with the right amount of height. Sandals with rhinestone embellishments, metallic strappy flats and mules are a smart pick.

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Block heels make an excellent choice as they offer a sturdy grip with the right amount of height.

Garden weddings

{{^usCountry}} Garden weddings offer a beautiful backdrop for pastel hues, floral prints and dainty embellishments. “Wedges, metallic flats and platform block heels serve as excellent choices here. This is because garden weddings often include uneven surfaces and outdoor pathways,” advised Tahilramani. So the key is to go for footwear that provides comfort along with a style appeal. Footwear in soft hues, metallic details, and pearl accents blends perfectly well with varied wedding fits. Palace weddings {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Garden weddings offer a beautiful backdrop for pastel hues, floral prints and dainty embellishments. “Wedges, metallic flats and platform block heels serve as excellent choices here. This is because garden weddings often include uneven surfaces and outdoor pathways,” advised Tahilramani. So the key is to go for footwear that provides comfort along with a style appeal. Footwear in soft hues, metallic details, and pearl accents blends perfectly well with varied wedding fits. Palace weddings {{/usCountry}}

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Tahilramani highlighted that palace weddings are all about traditional glam, thereby making them the perfect setting for intricate detailing and opulence. Think fantasy heels with elegant diamante embellishments, metallic sandals, jewel-toned accents, and rich hues. These pair beautifully with embroidered sarees, heavy lehengas, and contemporary gowns. They add a festive touch with the perfect amount of bling. Go for dressy footwear that is worth considering for venues with expansive courtyards and lakeside settings.

Palace weddings are all about traditional glam, thereby making them the perfect setting for intricate detailing and opulence.

Whether you decide to go for a relaxed beach and garden wedding or go grand with a palace wedding, comfort is the key parameter when it comes to choosing the right footwear. Ultimately, destination wedding footwear should reflect the setting while complementing your personal style. Look for the right pair of shoes featuring cushioned insoles and trend-forward designs to elevate your ensemble while keeping you comfortable throughout the festivities.

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